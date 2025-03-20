What role did Jerry Douglas play in The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Jerry Douglas is an American actor who portrayed the role of John Abbott in the daytime TV soap opera The Young and the Restless. The show is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on American television, the soap first aired in 1973. The soap is set in the fictional city of Genoa, the plot revolves around wealthy and powerful families like the Newman, Abbotts, Winters, and a few more.

The character of John Abbott was introduced in 1980, initially, portrayed by actor Brett Halsey. However, Jerry took over the role of John in the year 1982 till 2006, when the character was written off the soap. Though, the character has made a few comebacks in flashback scenes on the show.

John Abbott's storyline on The Young and the Restless

John Robert Abbott is the son of Rober Abbot, and the founder of Jabot Cosmetics, a luxury cosmetic and skincare brand on The Young and The Restless. Being the CEO of Jabot Cosmetics he was often found in conflict with his business rival Victor Newman, the CEO of Newman Industries. John was a respectable businessman with high moral values and integrity, whereas Victor was famous for his Morally grey characteristics.

John's life on The Young and The Restless has been filled with drama, especially his romantic life. John was first married to Dina Mergeron, and together they had three children, Jack Abbott, Ashley Abbott, and Traci Abbott. However, the truth about Ashley's biological father never came out in front of John, that Brent is Ashley's biological father. Later Jack married Jill Foster and had another son, Billy Abbott. John was also married to Jessica Blair and Gloria Fisher Abbott, however, with them he had no kids.

Later, on The Young and The Restless, John prepared Jack and Ashley to take over Jabot Cosmetics, as Traci became one of the best-selling authors in New York. At first, Billy had no issues with Jack taking over, but when Jack started over-exercising his position at Jabot Cosmetics, this led to a feud between the two brothers. Jack was a strong-headed businessman who often came head-to-head with his father in business matters.

John's relationship with Gloria was filled with a roller coaster, as John's family had doubts about him marrying Gloria. He went against their instinct and married Gloria, little did he know that this marriage could be the reason behind his seven years of imprisonment on The Young and The Restless. Gloria was previously married to Tom Fisher, and she married John knowing that her divorce with Tom wasn't ultimately settled.

Later, when John finds out and he forgives her. However, Tom continues to blackmail another Gloria and even gets involved with Ashley. He overheard a conversation where Tom wanted to meet Gloria, John went to settle it with his gun. Though John only carries his gun to protect him in the worst case, in a fight with Tom he accidentally shoots him. Later John wakes up in a hospital with no memory of what had happened.

However, when his memory returned he went to the police and confessed his crime. This caused him seven years of jail time. Where his health deteriorated and was sent back after a pardon by Governor. A few weeks later John died due to a stroke.

About Jerry Douglas from The Young and the Restless

Jerry is an American actor born on 12 November 1932, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States. The Young and the Restless actor was married to Arlene Martel from 1962 to 1973, and Kym Douglas from 1985 to 2021. The actor passed away after a brief illness in Los Angeles, California, on November 9, 2021.

The actor is known for his portrayal of John Abbott in The Young and The Restless, apart from that he also has been part of projects like JFK, Good Guys Wear Black, The Christmas Wish, and others.

Interested viewers can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

