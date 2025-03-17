What role did Justin Hartley play in The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Justin Hartley played the role of Adam Newman on CBS's The Young and the Restless. The soap has been on air since 1973, making it one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American television. The show revolves around the powerful and influential families of Genoa City, including the Newmans, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters. The show circles around the complex storylines of the characters facing typical issues like betrayal, dishonesty, and more.

Ad

Several actors have played the role of Adam Newman over the period, the character was originally introduced in the year 1996. The part was initially played by Hayden Tank from 1996 to 1998 and 2002. Justin Hartley took over the role of Adam Newman in November 2014 and parted ways in September 2016.

The actor left the show to star in the NBC's hit drama This is Us, where the actor portrayed the role of Keven Pearson, one of the triplets of the Pearson family.

Ad

Trending

Adam Newman's storyline on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Justin Hartley's version of Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, was different than others. His version was charismatic and emotionally vulnerable than the previous versions of the character.

His portrayal of the character brought an emotional depth to the role, making fans sympathetic towards him despite his ambiguous and dark nature.

Adam's constant need for validation from his father, Victor on the soap, brought him into several difficult situations. He was presumed dead, and he came back with a new identity as Gabriel. One of the most interesting storylines of his character was his complex relationship with Chelsea Lawson.

Ad

The relationship between Chelsea and Adam was built on love, lies, and betrayal.

The beginning of their relationship started when the two were outsiders of Geno City, trying to navigate their life on the Young and the Restless.

Adam was the outcast of Victor Newman, and Chelsea was a con artist trying to fit into society. The two faced several challenges throughout their time on the show and had a son, Conner Newman.

Ad

The turning point in their relationship was when Adam was accused of a murder that he did not commit and was sentenced to prison. Where he was poisoned and presumed dead again.

However, the character did not die, but Justin Hartley said goodbye to his fans from The Young and the Restless. Later, Mark Grossman stepped into the role of Adam Newman in 2019.

More about Justin Hartley

Ad

Justin Scott Hartley was born on January 29, 1977, in Knoxville, Illinois, USA. The actor married Sofia Pernas in 2021, his former co-star on The Young and the Restless. Previous to his marriage with Sophia, the actor was married to Selling Sunset fame Chrishell Stause.

Their marriage was often in the public eye, especially after their unexpected divorce in 2020. Previous to this, the actor was married to Lindsay Hartley from 2004 to 2012. The two have a daughter together, Isabella Justice Hartley.

Ad

Apart from playing Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, the actor has been a part of several other projects namely , Like, This Is Us, The Noel Dairy, Senior Year. Currently, the actor is starring in CBS's TRACKER.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback