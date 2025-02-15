What role did Karla Cheatham Mosley play in The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

Karla Cheatham Mosley played Maya Avant in the daily soap The Bold and the Beautiful. She is an American actress, singer, and activist born on August 27, 1981, in Westchester County, New York. Mosley's character is a transgender woman in the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

Mosley's Maya Avant appeared regularly in the soap from 2013 to 2019. However, in 2020, the actress announced she was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful for good.

Her character's journey of growth in the daily soap The Bold and the Beautiful begins from being an ex-convict to a model and an actress, eventually becoming a bride. Mosley gained recognition for her acting and was nominated for the 2014 NAACP Image Award. For the show's story, she also accepted three GLAAD Awards.

Maya’s journey in The Bold and The Beautiful

Rick Forrester and Maya Avant (Image via Instagram/ @Karlamose)

Karla Mosley's portrayal of Maya Avant in The Bold and the Beautiful is considered groundbreaking. Introduced as an ex-convict seeking to revamp her future, her character is a strong, determined woman who overcomes several obstacles to build a successful life.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, her character falls in love with Rick Forrester (portrayed by Jacob Young), but her past and identity pose significant obstacles. In a pivotal plot twist, Maya comes out as transgender, making history as the first transgender bride in a soap opera. Rick not only accepts her but stands by her side as they marry.

Maya's story does not stop there; she also diligently pursues her career. She becomes a famous model at Forrester Creations. She faces public backlash and family rejection, specifically from her father, who refuses to be supportive. Maya fights for her place in both her personal and professional life.

One of the most significant aspects of Maya's character in The Bold and The Beautiful is her desire to become a mother. She and Rick turn to surrogacy with Maya's sister, Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards). Nicole's surrogacy journey brings its own set of emotional turmoil, especially as Nicole grows attached to the baby, Lizzy. This leads to tensions within the Avant family. However, Maya and Rick secure their future as parents.

More about Karla Cheatham Mosley

Karla Mosley's Family (Image via Instagram/ @Karlamose)

Before The Bold and the Beautiful, Mosley starred as Christina Moore in Guiding Light (2008–2009) and appeared in television series such as How to Get Away with Murder, Hart of Dixie, and Angel from Hell. She began filming Beyond the Gates in 2024. It is a brand-new daytime drama that premieres in 2025. She plays Dani Dupree, a former model now a "momager."

In addition to being an actor, Karla is a devoted humanitarian and social justice activist. Mosley is also a celebrity ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association. She supports social justice causes by sitting on the board of Covenant House, which assists homeless adolescents. Additionally, she also co-founded 1:1 Productions, along with Tina Huang.

1:1 Productions is an organization that advocates for equal representation for women of color in the television and movie industry. Mosley continues using her platform to encourage significant change through her advocacy and entertainment efforts.

Karla Mosley is in a relationship with John Rogers, and they have two children. Rogers Mosley occasionally shares heartfelt moments of her family life on social media, expressing gratitude for her loving partner and the joys of motherhood. Despite her busy schedule, she balances her job and family. She continues to act and participate in advocacy while spending quality time with her loved ones.

