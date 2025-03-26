What role did Landry Allbright play in The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

Landry Allbright played the role of Bridget Forrester on the CBS daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Bridget is a recurring character on the show, and over the years, several actors have portrayed the character. Landry Allbright stepped into the role in 1996 and departed the following year in 1997.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in US television history. The show is set in Los Angeles, California, and revolves around the complex lives of powerful families like the Forresesters Logans, and a few more.

The character of Bridget Forrester was introduced in 1992 by twins, Juliet and Trevor Johnson. Landry Allbright stepped into this role in 1996, taking over from actress Caitlyn Wachs, who also played Bridget for one year, 1995 to 1996. After Landry Allbright, the role was picked up by Agnes Bruckner. Currently, the character of Bridget Forrester is being portrayed by Ashley Jones, who stepped into the role in 2004.

Ad

Trending

Bridget Forrester's storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

Young Landry in How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Image via YouTube - Family Flicks)

Bridget Forrester is the daughter of Eric Forrester and Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. Initially, Brook had relationships with both Forrester brothers, Ridge as well as Eric. After she got pregnant, she was confused about the real father of the child. However, later, when she went into labour and had a child with the help of Ridge in their cabin. Ridge assumes the baby's paternity.

Ad

In the later years, to be specific in 1996, the real truth about Bridget's real father came out. It was discovered that Sheila Carter, Eric's wife, had tampered with the DNA sample and hence the result came out wrong. The truth was revealed to the little girl, and she was upset. Even more when she found out that Ridge had decided to leave Brook for Taylor Hamilton.

The character of Bridget on The Bold and the Beautiful has been part of many dramatic storylines over the years. From being a part of a complicated family drama to her complex romantic engagements, the character's storyline has been like a roller coaster. Being from the Forrester family, she works in the fashion industry for Forrester Creation. Bridget's character has evolved a lot since her introduction, facing various personal and professional challenges along the way.

Ad

More about Landry Allbright

Landry Allbright is an American actor and writer born on August 1, 1989, in San Dimas, California. The actress started working as a child actor in several movies and TV shows, namely The Bold and the Beautiful, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Con Air, Will & Grace, Malcolm in the Middle, and many more.

The young actress even got awarded for her portrayal of Bridget Forrester on the Bold and the Beautiful in 1997, she won the Best Performance in a Daytime Drama - Young Actress award.

Ad

She married Elizabeth Zwiebel on March 2, 2019. The couple has been together for almost six years. In a recent report by PEOPLE Magazine, Elizabeth Zwieble, Landry's wife, has filed for divorce. The reasons behind their divorce have not been made public, and neither party has made any statement about their separation.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback