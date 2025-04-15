What role does Laneya Grace play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

Laneya Grace is the newest addition to the long-running CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. The young actress debuted as Electra Forrester on October 22, 2024, and has already charmed avid viewers of the show.

Electra was introduced as the granddaughter of John Forrester Jr. and the grandniece of Eric Forrester. She came to town with her aunt, Ivy Forrester, and joined the family business at Forrester Creations. Ivy and Electra are in charge of the company's jewelry line.

Since Electra is a new character, her backstory is somehow limited. Still, that doesn't stop The Bold and the Beautiful from getting her involved in some juicy storylines.

Electra Forrester's storylines on The Bold and the Beautiful

Electra Forrester, portrayed by Laneya Grace, quickly found herself at the center of some of the show’s juicy storylines. She was stalked by Remy Pryce (Christian Weissman), who created explicit deepfake images of her. The altered photos were the very reason why she fled her hometown and moved to Los Angeles.

Remy's obsession with Electra took a dark turn when he followed her to L.A. He was extremely jealous of Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), who started a relationship with Electra on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Remy's jealousy prompted him to generate new fake images and send them to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) just in time for Electra and Ivy's new jewelry line. Electra was fired because of this.

Later, she confronted Remy at his apartment, a move that quickly turned dangerous. Fortunately, Will arrived just in time and saved Electra. Remy was taken into custody, but he was seen out and about again. This time, he had an encounter with Luna Nozawa when he came to Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) house to fix the air conditioner.

The encounter with Remy brought Electra and Will even closer. The two fell in love with each other, giving The Bold and the Beautiful fans a new love story to look forward to.

But their relationship is about to face serious challenges as Luna's feelings for Will intensify. The pardoned murderer will stop at nothing to get Bill's son, even if it means seducing her way to his heart.

More about The Bold and the Beautiful newbie Laneya Grace

Laneya Grace was born on June 23, 2004, in California. She started modeling at a young age. In an October 2024 interview with TV Insider, she recalled how she was scouted while modeling for Ralph Lauren at 9 years old. This paved the way for her first role in a music video for Avicii's Wake Me Up.

Following the gig, Grace and her dad had a conversation where she expressed her desire to pursue an acting career. She started taking acting lessons when she was 11 years old. Grace also started doing theater in high school and majored in it at the University of Houston.

Grace also shared how she landed the role of Electra Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

"I feel like I’ve never really had anything like this before. I sent in a self-tape and my manager called me and said, ‘Hey, they want to see you in LA to do this callback,’" she recalled.

Grace added that she skipped her first day of school to come to L.A. and meet with the producers, including Brad Bell.

"And then not even a week later, I got the call saying, ‘Hey, you got the role,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is insane.’" Grace added.

It didn’t take long for Grace to grow fond of her character, Electra. The actress describes her as driven and clear about what she wants.

She's now also more comfortable being around her The Bold and the Beautiful co-stars. Grace gushed at her on-screen aunt, Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy Forrester), calling her the sweetest person she has ever met.

Grace is also becoming more at ease working with the rest of the Forresters--John McCook (Eric Forrester), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester).

