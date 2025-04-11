What role did Robert Adamson play on General Hospital? Character details explored

General Hospital fans are likely familiar with Robert Adamson, who briefly portrayed Michael Corinthos on the show. The actor temporarily replaced Chad Duell in 2022, adding his own touch to the character.

At the time, Chad Duell was dealing with some COVID-related issues and had to take a short break from filming. Adamson filled in for at least eight episodes between July and September 2022.

Duell officially came back on September 15, 2022. But later, on October 29, 2024, Adamson stepped in again— just for one episode as Duell had a scheduling conflict that kept him away.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Robert Adamson as Michael Corinthos

Robert Adamson’s time as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital might’ve been short, but it was enough to get involved in some juicy drama. While he was on the show, most of his storyline centered around Michael finding out about Drew and Willow’s kiss.

Fans weren’t really expecting to see Adamson pop up on screen as a temporary Michael Corinthos. He was well-received in the temporary role, and it probably helped that he’s no stranger to the soap world, making the transition quite easy.

Before stepping in for Chad Duell on General Hospital, Robert Adamson was best known for playing Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2012 to 2020.

Outside of soaps, he also had regular roles on Lincoln Heights and Hollywood Heights. He was also in shows like Cold Case, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Disney hits like Princess Protection Program and Sonny with a Chance.

Robert Adamson reacts to recasting of Michael Corinthos

Recently, Robert Adamson caught some heat over his tweet about the supposed recasting of Michael Corinthos on General Hospital. His now-deleted tweet also sparked rumors that the show was looking to recast the role. Reportedly, Adamson took to social media to share his frustration about not being considered for the role he once played.

As per Parade, in a since-deleted tweet he posted in April, Adamson said he wasn’t even given a chance to audition or read for it.

"@GeneralHospital Thanks for having me in to read for the recast of Michael. Covered the role not once, not twice, but three times without notice or time to physically prepare. But I don’t even get an opportunity to read," he said in the now-deleted tweet.

While some fans speculated at the sarcastic tone of the tweet, others pointed out that his reaction could jeopardize any chance of him landing the role permanently. Meanwhile, some also noted that the actor may have gotten ahead of himself by assuming he would be considered for the permanent spot just because he had previously filled the role.

This was brought about when in November 2024, Chad Duell announced his exit from the show.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life," the actor continued. "This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later," Duell stated.

The actor also thanked his General Hospital family and fans for their unwavering love and support for Michael Corinthos. So far, the show has yet to announce who will replace Duell or if the role will even be recast.

