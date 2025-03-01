What role did Ronn Moss play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

Ronn Moss played Ridge Forrester on the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. His performance on the soap as Ridge Forrester has made him one of the central figures on the show.

Moss was introduced as a fashion designer on the show. He is one of the original cast members who has been active since the beginning and played Ridge Forrester from 1897 to 2012.

However, in 1992, Lane Davies took over the role for a brief period, but Ronn returned to the role in the same year. In 2012 Ronn Moss announced his departure from the show and in 2013, Thorsten Kaye took over the role of Ridge.

Ronn Moss's story and timeline on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ronn Moss played Ridge Forrester on the show The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge is the eldest son of Eric and Stephanie Forrester. Young Ridge was introduced as a charming and talented fashion designer at Forrester Creations, which makes him the ultimate heartthrob on the show.

Ridge Forrester's love life

Ridge Forrester's love life is one of the most complicated stories to understand on the soap. His relationships with Brooke Logan, Katie Logan, Caroline Spencer, and Dr. Taylor Hayes made him quite a popular bachelor. His most memorable relationship with Brooke made them a fan-favourite couple.

However, in a shocking turn of events, it was discovered that Katie Logan (Brooke's sister) had feelings for her elder sister's fiance. She dramatically stopped Brooke and Ridge's wedding by fainting and confessing her feelings for Ridge.

Katie and Ridge dated for a brief period when Brooke was with another man. They even got engaged, but Ridge decided to call it off as he developed feelings for Brooke again.

Ridge's story with Caroline was short-lived as she died within six months of their marriage due to Leukemia. He met Dr. Taylor Hayes when she was treating Caroline for her disease. His marriage with Dr. Taylor Hayes shook the fans but ended when she found out about his relationship with Brooke.

Ridge Forrester's relation with his father.

On the other hand, besides his complex romantic relationships, Ridge has faced several other struggles on the Bold and the Beautiful. He struggles with power dynamics over the leadership in Forrester Creation with Rick, his half-brother, and even his father, Eric Forrester. The most shocking turning point in Ridge's life was when the truth about his real father was revealed.

Massimo Marone, a powerful businessman, is the biological father of Ridge. This shocking revelation changes the power dynamics in the Bold and the Beautiful, changing the storyline for several characters. Ridge also suffered betrayal from his close ones and the tragic loss of his daughter Phoebe with Taylor Hayes.

Ronn Moss beyond The Bold and The Beautiful

Ronn Moss in The Bay (Image via Instagram/ @thebaytheseries)

Ronn Moss played the character of Ridge Forrester on the Bold and the Beautiful for 25 years, from 1987 till 2012. After the Bold and the Beautiful, Moss starred in several other projects, namely The Bay, Surprise Trip, and others.

Apart from acting, Ronn has pursued his dream as a musician and songwriter. He founded the band Player in the year 1976 with band members Peter Beckett, J.C. Crowley, and John Friesen. The band gained massive success with their 1977 hit single Baby Come Back.

