What role does Sharon Case play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

The Young and the Restless is one of the oldest daytime soap operos on American television. The show first aired on March 26, 1973, and revolves around some of the major and powerful families of Genoa City, namely the Newman, Abbott, Baldwin, and Winter families. Sharon Case plays the role of Sharon Newman on the soap.

Sharon Case was born on February 9, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan. Before starting her career in acting, Sharon started modeling at the age of 17. She is also passionate about designing jewelry and founded POMP Jewelry with her best friend, fashion designer Elif Inanc.

The role of Sharon Newman was introduced in 1994, Initially, it was portrayed by Monica Potter, who played the character for only a few months. Later, she was replaced by Heidi Mark in the same year, however, Heidi also left the role in a couple of months. Finally, the role was portrayed by Sharon Case, and she carried forward the role ever since.

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman on The Young and the Restless

Sharon Newman is the daughter of Doris Collins. Sharon's life on the show The Young and the Restless has been filled with challenges. From having a stalker to seeing her daughter's death, Case's character has faced her share of challenges on the show.

Sharon Newman has been struggling with mental health issues as a result of traumas that she had gone through in her life. She first struggled with the death of her daughter Cassie, which left her in a turmoil position. Her romantic life has also been filled with dramatic twists and turns.

Her relationships with the Newman brothers, Nick and Adam, has created a major drama on the show, making it an important storyline for Sharon's character.

On the other hand, Sharon's mental health got worse as she was having hallucinations of Cameron Kirsten. Cameron was obsessed with Sharon, and it led to some major trauma in Sharon's life. His obsession not only causes drama in Sharon's life but also her daughter Faith Newman's.

Sharon Newman's current storyline

In the recent episodes of the Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon are been held captive in an anonymous place. Sharon being held captive triggers her mental health as she remembers all that has happened in the past. At first, she suspects it is Phyllis who is the mastermind behind the situation, but soon realises that someone else could be behind it

As they are being held captive, the captor sends them a riddle to solve that leads them to collaborate and hash out their rivalries from the past.

More about Sharon Case

Sharon Case has played the role of Sharon Newman on CBS's The Young and the Restless for over three decades. She has been a recurring character on the soap with exciting storylines. The actor has been nominated for several categories over the years for her role on the show. Sharon won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1999, a category for which she was also nominated in 2000 and 2004.

The actress was married to businessman Sandy Corzine in 2007. However, the couple separated and got divorced in 2009. Reportedly, the actress is also rumoured to be romantically involved with her The Young and the Restless co-star Mark Grossman.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network.

