What role does Tajh Bellow play in General Hospital? Character details explored 

Tajh Bellow plays Dr. TJ Ashford on General Hospital. The actor joined the cast in 2018 and has been involved in significant storylines since then. Dr. TJ Ashford is a passionate physician with strong moral values.

Ad

The character, Dr. TJ Ashford, was introduced in 2012 and initially played by Krys Meyer for just a few months. Later, Tequan Richmond took over from 2012 to 2018, after which the mantle passed on to Bellow.

General Hospital was first aired in 1963, making it the longest-running show in history. The show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles. The plot revolves around the wealthy and influential families of society and the residents of Port Charles. Recently, fans have noticed a reduced screen time of Dr. TJ in General Hospital.

Ad

Trending

Dr. TJ Ashford's storyline in General Hospital

Ad

Bellow took over the role of Dr. TJ in 2018 and has been an integral part of storylines. He was introduced as the son of Shawn Butler and Jordan Ashford, adding layers to his identity and causing drama in his storyline.

Another complicated part of his story was his relationship with his teenage sweetheart, Molly Davis. TJ and Molly's relationship had gone through some major traumatic events, but the couple tried their best to make it work.

Ad

One of the major ones was their challenge with fertility; the couple's wish to become parents broke when it was discovered that Molly had fertility issues. The two opted for surrogacy, but that did not work either, as the surrogate, Molly's sister, Kristina, had an unfortunate miscarriage. The two ended their relationship after the death of their surrogate child.

In recent episodes of General Hospital, however, fans have seen a decline in his presence on screen. This happened after the breakup of TJ and Molly's relationship and Molly's moving forward with someone new. The closing credits of the February 21 episode confirmed it, as his name wasn't on the cast list anymore.

Ad

The actor also posted a carousel on Instagram on February 19, 2025, sharing his journey on the show and thanking fans for supporting his character.

More about Bellow

Ad

Tajh Bellow was born in Texas City, Texas, on February 9, 1995. The actor started his career at 12 years old, starring in projects like Don't Touch If You Ain't Prayed 2, Role Models, The Man Who Came Back, Calling for Love, and more.

In addition to being on screen, the actor also loves theater. On October 23, 2018, Bellow posted on Instagram about his experience attending a Shakespearean intensive at Magdalen College, Oxford, in the summer of 2018.

Ad

Bellow's versatile acting skills are evident from his diverse television appearances, including roles in The Middle, Girl Meets World, K.C. Undercover, and Bosch. In 2021, he guest-starred in episodes of NCIS and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Despite being a public figure, the actor keeps his life private, not sharing much on social media platforms and others.

As the show progresses, the halls of the General Hospital are expected to be filled with exciting storylines and drama. Unfolding secrets, characters bidding the show goodbye, and a few new faces make the storylines interesting.

Ad

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback