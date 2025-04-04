What role does Tamara Braun play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Tamara Braun has appeared in multiple soap operas over the years. She played Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, winning several awards. In 2008, she portrayed Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives for six months before joining All My Children as Reese Williams in September.

Tamara Braun also played Carly Corinthos on General Hospital (Image via Getty)

Braun made a comeback in July 2015, just in time for the Sudser's 50th anniversary. She parted ways with the character once again in March 2016. Since then, Braun played Ava on and off on Days of Our Lives.

In 2022, her character was sent to Bayview Sanitarium following a series of crimes. At the time, the actress noted that Ava's storyline had reached its conclusion. However, Braun reprised the role once again in 2023 and has been on the show ever since.

Who is Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives?

Ava Vitali is the daughter of mob boss Martino Vitali on Days of Our Lives. She is known for her troubled past and history of obsession. Her early storyline highlights her relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

However, things didn't work out, and the two parted ways. Ava came back to Salem, hoping to reconcile with Steve. But it was not easy. Ava resorted to kidnappings and creating more conflicts just to win him back.

But her character saw some improvement over the years. Ava transformed from a ruthless villain to someone a lot more sympathetic. She’s been trying to turn things around, but her scheming side still pops up now and then, making her one of the most unpredictable characters on Days of Our Lives.

Tamara Braun announces latest exit

Tamara Braun confirmed she's leaving Days of Our Lives again. She announced the news on Instagram around April Fools' Day, leading fans to think it was a joke, but she assured them it was true.

"I wish this was an April Fool’s Joke but it’s not," Braun wrote on Instagram. "This is Ava’s last week on Days. Last couple of days really. Sad but true. I’ve been gone since late July of last year but you can still catch Ava on your screens until April 3rd! I miss being with my Days pals. They are a really good group of caring individuals and being with them was a joy," the caption read.

Braun has yet to share the reason behind her departure.

Who is Tamara Braun?

Tamara Braun announced she's leaving Days of Our Lives once again (Image via Getty)

Tamara Braun was born in Evanston, Illinois, on April 18, 1971, to a family of Jewish descent. She went to Evanston Township High School and majored in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also took a summer course in Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in England.

Aside from her award-winning performances on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, Braun also got nominations and recognitions for her work on Little Chenier and Death With Dignity.

