What role does Tanisha Harper play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Tanisha Harper continues to wow fans with her performance as Jordan Ashford on General Hospital. The actress took over the role in March 2022, replacing Briana Nichole Henry.

Initially, Harper thought she was auditioning to play a district attorney named Michelle. She later found out that she would actually be the third actress to portray the character Jordan.

Jordan Ashford first appeared in Port Charles in 2014, portrayed by Vinessa Antoine. She left the show in 2018 and was replaced by Briana Nicole Henry the same year. In September 2021, Henry announced her decision to leave the show, adding that it was time for her to "move on" from General Hospital.

Jordan is the mother of TJ Ashford and the widow of Tommy Ashford Sr.. She is a law enforcement officer in Port Charles. She has served as both the Police Commissioner and, more recently, as the Deputy Mayor.

Jordan Ashford's most notable storylines

Jordan Ashford's storylines have captivated General Hospital viewers. One of the most notable arcs was her complicated relationship with Curtis Ashford. Despite their divorce, their unresolved feelings for each other led to moments of intimacy.

Things became even more complicated for Jordan due to Curtis's marriage to her. Jordan discovered that Portia had concealed the truth about Trina's paternity, leaving her with the dilemma of whether to reveal this information.

In an unexpected twist, Jordan becomes entangled with Zeke Robinson, unaware that he is Portia's brother. This development further complicates her already tense dynamics with Curtis and Portia.

Jordan also faced challenges in her career, one of the most unforgettable being her decision to orchestrate the release of Cyrus Renault to save her son, T.J. She was also involved in faking Marcus Taggert's death to protect his family.

Following her resignation as a police commissioner, Jordan got into politics and became the Deputy Mayor of Port Charles. This role put her in a tough position, especially with the existing corruption and crimes in the city.

She found herself caught in the middle of backdoor dealings, questionable alliances, and bureaucratic challenges that sometimes conflicted with her strong moral compass.

Another noteworthy storyline on General Hospital involved Jordan's health struggles. She suffered kidney failure after being injured in a car accident. A serial killer, Ryan Chamberlain, was coerced into donating his kidney to save her life.

More about General Hospital star Tanisha Harper

Tanisha Harper was born on September 18, 1981, in Tokyo, Japan. She graduated from Dobson High School and the University of Arizona.

At 15, she was discovered in her hometown, Phoenix, Arizona. This led to many opportunities, including a modeling career with the Ford Robert Black agency.

Harper made her screen debut in Something New (2006) and MyNetworkTV series, Desire. The actress was also a runner-up in Project Runway season 6 (2009).

Harper rocked the catwalk as a fashion model in the following years before returning to television as Jordan Ashford on General Hospital. Other shows she guest-starred in include Hulu's Dollface, HBO Max's Hacks, Netflix's Dear White People, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

General Hospital holds the record as the longest-running soap opera in the U.S. and remains in production.

It is also the longest-running scripted television drama still airing. The soap has won at least 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

