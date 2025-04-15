What role did Terry Lester play on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Before Peter Bergman, Jack Abbott was brought to life by Terry Lester on The Young and the Restless. The actor joined the series in 1980 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Lester left the show in 1989, handing over the role to Bergman. At the time, it was reported by Soaps.com that Lester was disappointed for being on the back burner in favor of Lauralee Bell. Despite this, Bell clarified in a 2009 interview with the Daily News of Los Angeles that Lester never took out his frustration on her.

Following his The Young and the Restless stint, Lester joined Santa Barbara as Mason Capwell. He also landed roles on As the World Turns and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Terry Lester debuted on The Young and the Restless in 1980 (Image via Getty)

A glimpse at Jack Abbott's early years on The Young and the Restless

Jack Abbott was born on June 29, 1954, in Genoa City to John Abbott and Dina Mergeron. He has two half-brothers, Eric Vanderway and Billy Abbott, and two sisters, Ashley and Traci.

Jack has three sons—Keemo, John, and Kyle—and is a grandfather to Keemo’s daughter, Allie Nguyen, and Kyle’s son, Harrison Abbott.

Early on The Young and the Restless, Terry Lester’s version of Jack was known as a major villain. One of his coldest moves was marrying Patty Williams just to get ahead at Jabot.

Things took a dark turn when Patty got pregnant — and later suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, thanks in no small part to Jack’s cheating and selfish ways. Patty shot Jack three times in the chest. He didn't press charges.

Lester’s version of Jack Abbott was entrenched in ruthless business maneuvers. He routinely clashed with his sister, Ashley Abbott, whom he viewed as both a professional rival and an obstacle to his own ascent at Jabot Cosmetics.

In one memorable plotline, Jack covertly manipulated business deals to make Ashley appear irresponsible in front of John, hoping to force her resignation. Jack's hunger for power also led him to attempt hostile takeovers of Jabot itself — even if it meant betraying his own family.

In the past, he conspired with Victor Newman, Jabot’s corporate rival, believing he could outmaneuver him once he had control. However, this scheme backfired spectacularly, resulting in Victor temporarily gaining power over Jabot on The Young and the Restless.

More about Terry Lester

Terry Lester was born on April 13, 1950, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Southport High School and went on to study acting and theater at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.

Terry Lester passed away on 2003. (Image vis Getty)

Following his big break on The Young and the Restless, Lester landed roles in several tv series and films. Some of them include Blade in Hong Kong, Hotel, In Self Defense, Santa Barbara, As The World Turns, Star Trek: Voyager, JAG, Diagnosis: Murder, and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Lester passed away on November 28, 2003, at just 53 years old. His cause of death was reportedly due to a heart attack, though there were claims that it was because of complications from AIDS.

