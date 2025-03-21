What role did Wings Hauser play in The Young and the Restless? Everything to know as the actor passes away at 77

Wings Hauser's five-decade-long career as an actor included roles in over 100 films and TV shows. Greg Foster in the CBS soap series The Young and the Restless was one of his best-known roles.

The third of several actors to portray the character, he succeeded Brian Kerwin and was followed by Howard McGillin. Hauser played Greg from 1977 to 1981 and then reprised it for occasional turns in 2003 and 2010.

Hauser passed away on March 15, 2025, at the age of 77. His death was confirmed by his wife, Cali Lili Hauser, through a statement posted on social media.

He died of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, California, following a prolonged struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Wings Hauser played Greg Foster on The Young and the Restless

Wings Hauser played Greg Foster, a lawyer and a member of the Foster family, on The Young and the Restless. Greg Foster appeared on the show in 1973 and was first played by James Houghton.

After Houghton left in 1976 and was briefly replaced by Brian Kerwin in 1977, Hauser took over the position on December 10, 1977. He remained there until 1981 when he was briefly replaced by Howard McGillin.

Greg Foster was the son of Bill Foster Sr. and Liz Foster. He was Snapper Foster and Jill Foster Abbott's younger brother. One of Greg's main storylines on The Young and the Restless was his affair with Nikki Reed. Greg and Nikki got married, but their marriage ended when Nikki became involved in a modeling agency that was also a front for prostitution.

Greg also represented his brother Snapper in court when Snapper was wrongly accused of murdering their father. Greg's knowledge of the law was utilized to prove that Liz Foster had removed Bill's life support, clearing Snapper.

Hauser again reprised the character in February 2003 on a short-lasting plot where Greg returned to Genoa City to stay with Liz during her brain operation. He revealed to Jill that she was adopted.

In June 2010, he appeared again when Liz was dying on her deathbed, and had appearances on shows between the time June 17 through June 21, 2010, on The Young and the Restless.

More about Wings Hauser, the actor who played Greg Foster on The Young and the Restless

Wings Hauser was born on December 12, 1947, in Los Angeles, California, to Geraldine Thienes and Dwight Hauser. His father was a director and producer. Wings also had a brother named Erich Hauser, who is also an actor.

Hauser was a young footballer who acquired the nickname "Wings" when playing wing-back. He started acting with a cameo in the 1967 film First to Fight. He was a part-time busker and folk musician before turning professional as an entertainer.

In 1975, he put out an album called Your Love Keeps Me Off the Streets under Wings Livinryte. In 1975, he also earned his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) card after guest starring on an episode of Cannon.

In 1982, Hauser played Ramrod, a sadistic pimp, in Vice Squad. In 1983, he scripted the Vietnam War film Uncommon Valor, a commercial box office success for Paramount Pictures.

He went on to play roles in films like Deadly Force (1983), A Soldier's Story (1984), Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986), Tough Guys Don't Dance (1987), The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1989), and The Insider (1999).

He made guest appearances on television shows including Magnum, P.I., Murder, She Wrote, Airwolf, Roseanne, Beverly Hills, 90210, Bones, House, Criminal Minds, and Monk.

Hauser was married four times. He has a daughter Bright Hauser from his first marriage to Jane Boltinhouse and a son Cole Hauser from his second marriage to Cass Warner Sperling.

Cole Hauser is also an actor and has played the role of Rip Wheeler in the TV series Yellowstone. Hauser again married actress and director Cali Lili in 2002. They established an animal sanctuary and an independent film production company.

Wings Hauser was making a documentary called Working Class Actor at the time of his death, which would have followed his life and career.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

