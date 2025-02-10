“What’s Phyllis’ excuse?”—The Young and the Restless fans question Phyllis’ erratic behavior in comparison to Sharon’s struggles

Fans of The Young and the Restless have been buzzing about Phyllis’s latest outbursts. Many viewers have watched Sharon deal with documented medical issues for years, and they see her journey as a reasonable explanation for erratic choices. In contrast, Phyllis’s actions remain a puzzle.

People are linking Sharon’s known mental health challenges to her past missteps, but they wonder what is driving Phyllis to do the things she does.

There has been a stream of feedback on social media. Some recall earlier episodes in which Phyllis targeted enemies or chased old flames. Others point out Sharon’s history of misdiagnosed conditions and prescription mix-ups.

Plenty of viewers of The Young and the Restless are curious if Phyllis might be hiding a similar struggle. They’re also asking if her longtime clashes with Sharon might have pushed her to a breaking point.

A fan of the soap posed a direct question about Phyllis's behavior on the Facebook fan page, 'Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers,' stating:

"Sharon has battled mental illnesses for many years. She has an excuse for her behavior. What’s Phyllis’ excuse?"

While some viewers of The Young and the Restless said Phyllis is a “narcissist” who likes to cause chaos, many jumped in to say she might be dealing with undetected issues. In the same thread, a few people claimed that living in Sharon’s orbit for three decades could drive anyone to extremes.

More of The Young and the Restless fans continued with the speculation that Phyllis has undiagnosed psychiatric issues, while some continued to emphasize her mean-spirited nature.

Recent Developments on The Young and the Restless

These debates arise while The Young and the Restless's storyline continues to shift. Recent scenes feature Billy considering a major business plan and seeking funds from Jack. He also invited Daniel to join a new venture centered on tech and creative projects.

Billy’s goal is to move past old scandals and prove he can lead a successful enterprise. Phyllis seems involved in this new path, but she is rattled to learn Billy is slipping away to Paris with Sally. She worries he’ll lose focus, which might affect Daniel’s decision to come on board.

Meanwhile, Sharon’s past struggles remain part of her character’s identity. She earned credentials as a therapist on-screen, though her methods have sparked debate among viewers.

In the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless, there have been hints of secrets tied to other characters, including Nate and Damian.

Whether Phyllis’s behavior is caused by stress, an unchecked diagnosis, or a personality that thrives on chaos is still unknown. Others want more detail about her past. For now, it stands as a battle between two longtime rivals. Viewers will keep watching to see if Phyllis gets tested or finds peace, and many are hoping the show’s team gives answers soon.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

