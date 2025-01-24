When was Francisco San Martin on Days of Our Lives? Explained

The well-known soap opera Days of Our Lives premiered in 1965. It centers around the Hortons, Bradys, DiMeras, and Kiriakises families.

Francisco San Martin is best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives from 2010 to 2011. Fans praised his portrayal of a complex character with a criminal past.

On the program, San Martin also played Javier Rodriguez. Co-stars including Camila Banus paid tribute to him after his death in January 2025, and his influence on the show is still felt today.

More about Francisco San Martin's time on Days of Our Lives

Trending

Francisco San Martin is best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives. Dario had a criminal record, which led to a complicated murder investigation. Francisco San Martin was originally a Spanish soap opera actor, and his depiction of Dario was warmly received as he became a fan favorite on the program during his time.

The storyline of his character, Dario, included dealing with challenging circumstances like crime and redemption, which gave the show's main plot more nuance.

The character became well-liked by fans as a result of San Martin's portrayal. Actor Jordi Vilasuso replaced San Martin as Dario in 2016 after the latter left in 2011.

San Martin also featured in a few episodes of Days of Our Lives as Javier Rodriguez, a secondary character. This displayed his flexibility as an actor to play numerous parts in the same show.

His portrayal of Dario became a memorable part of the show's history, influencing how viewers interacted with the character.

Additional details about Francisco San Martin

Francisco San Martin was born in Mallorca, Spain, on August 27, 1985. When he was a youngster, his family moved to Montana before going back to Spain. San Martin ventured into acting after starting out as a model. San Martin had an interest in photography before becoming an actor, and his efforts in that sector helped him develop his entertainment career.

In addition to his work on Days of Our Lives, he has had appearances on Jane the Virgin and The Bold and the Beautiful. He also appeared in the 2013 movie Behind the Candelabra.

After San Martin died in January 2025, his coworkers, including Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus, paid tribute to him. The soap actor was found dead at 39, and the cause of death was confirmed as suicide. Fans and peers alike admired San Martin's contributions to cinema and television.

Read More: “This is intriguing”—The Young and the Restless fans finally find Claire and Jordan’s storyline compelling enough to hook them to the show

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback