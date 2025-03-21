When will The Bold and the Beautiful resume airing new episodes? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful fans turned on their TVs on March 20 and 21, 2025, to find that their favorite CBS soap was missing its usual afternoon time slot. With seemingly no holiday or breaking news, viewers were left wondering why the show wasn't on, and more importantly, when it would be back.

The temporary break is because of CBS's yearly broadcast of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, popularly referred to as March Madness. Yearly during this period, CBS preemptively suspends its daytime soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and Beyond the Gates, to broadcast live basketball games.

The soaps will resume airing new episodes on Monday, March 24.

Why was The Bold and the Beautiful preempted?

CBS maintains longstanding broadcast rights for March Madness, and early rounds of the tournament involve consecutive games that are played at intervals during the day. Games on March 20 like Creighton-Louisville and Alabama State-Auburn broke up regular programming on the network.

The national preemption will hit all CBS affiliates so that no new episode will be shown either on TV or streaming media like Paramount+ or CBS.com for this brief interruption.

CBS officially announced The Bold and the Beautiful will resume with new episodes on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The show's return is timely as The Bold and the Beautiful marks its 38th anniversary on Sunday, March 23, which is one day before its return. Since it is such a milestone, viewers can expect an interesting week with surprises, heartfelt confrontations, and dramatic surprises.

Developments to expect when The Bold and the Beautiful resumes next week

With a full pardon granted by Bill Spencer, Luna Nozawa will take advantage of the opportunity to start fresh and she'll start by setting her sights on Will Spencer. She will flirt shamelessly with him at a meeting at Il Giardino and suggest that she owes him for support from his family.

Luna will try to win Will over with this opportunity. While Will will be wary at first, he may start to warm up to her attention.

Hope Logan will be devastated when Carter Walton chooses to keep his loyalty to Forrester Creations ahead of the relationship he has with her. When Steffy Forrester shuts down Hope's fashion line, Carter will not abandon the company—much to Hope's expectation that he will defend her.

Hope will feel completely betrayed and will end her relationship with Carter. She will then go to Brooke, but instead of sympathy, Brooke will criticize her and blame her for the breakup. Alone, Hope will go to Deacon, who will be the only one to offer her emotional support.

Daphne Rose will keep the secret that she was hired by Steffy to play games with Carter and ruin his relationship with Hope. While Daphne had agreed to do so at first, she will now grapple with guilt, particularly as she starts to develop real feelings for Carter.

When Steffy finds out that Daphne is developing feelings for him, she comforts her by letting her know their scheme is still going on and Carter will never get to the truth. Daphne will be increasingly worried that her deception will destroy any possibility of having Carter if it ever gets revealed.

Deacon Sharpe will discover that Luna is Sheila Sharpe's granddaughter. This surprise revelation will disturb him, and he will ask Sheila to keep away from Luna. Sheila will pay no heed to him and will start developing a relationship with Luna, claiming that she wants to be a part of her granddaughter's life.

Deacon will become more and more concerned about Sheila's hold on Luna, particularly since Luna has no idea how perilous Sheila is.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

