Where is Chance on The Young and the Restless? Character's whereabouts explored

Chance Chancellor has recently been missing in action on The Young and the Restless. His last important appearance was his confrontation with Victor Newman when Harisson Abbott was missing in April 2024. The young man dating Summer Newman at the time left his GCPD job to take over corporate roles and have a more settled life with Summer. To answer the titular question, Chance is in Genoa City since no story arc has taken him out of town.

Nothing much has happened at the Chancellor-Winters office since Chance joined. However, this lack of action at the work front may push him into reconsidering his shift and moving back into his risky police career. While there is no such hint in the soap as of now, Chance's conspicuous absence may point at something important brewing up with the Chancellor hero on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless: Where is Chance Chancellor?

Chance Chancellor with some other characters from the show (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

Chance Chancellor has become conspicuous with his recent absence in The Young and the Restless, making viewers wonder whether he has left Genoa City. However, with no such story arc presented by the soap, it would be safe to assume that Jill's grandson is still in town.

Chance shifted some major gears in his life in the last few months. One was leaving his heroic job with GCPD. Fans of the show have known him as the action hero for a long time, with stints in the army and being shot while being a policeman. He was identified as a law enforcer among the Chancellors.

The other recent important event involved Summer and her son Harisson. When Chance confronted Victor about the Newman patriarch's actions in the child's search, Victor shouted him down and went on to put his action into place. Moreover, Summer supported Victor rather than siding with Chance.

This put a strain on their relationship. The Young and the Restless episode, dated May 30, 2024, presented Summer and Kyle in the Abbott mansion, watching Harisson learning to bike and settling him with Claire as his nanny. Whether Summer has broken up with Chance is unclear.

Which actor portrays Chance in The Young and the Restless?

Actor Connor Floyd plays Chance currently (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

As of 2024, Connor Floyd portrays Chance Chancellor. He joined The Young and the Restless in 2021. Chance was first introduced in the soap in 1988. He was played by Thomas Dekker, followed by Penn Badgley in the initial two decades.

Chance was off the plot for about a decade, from 2001 to 2009. He reappeared in the show in 2011 when John Driscoll played him. After a long remission, Chance rejoined the show again in 2019. Initially starring Donny Boaz, Justin Gaston replaced him due to Donny contracting COVID-19.

What may be Chance's future in the soap?

With Chance out of action in the last couple of weeks, the character will likely reappear with a fresh twist. In the recent past, he survived a shooting accident leading to a love triangle involving Sharon and Summer.

After Sharon bowed out of the relationship tangle, he was set to pursue a romance with Summer. He even resigned from his police service to join the Chancellor-Winters office. However, he and Summer had a difference during Harisson's case.

How their relationship pans out in the future remains to be seen. Moreover, whether Chance continues as corporate personnel or rejoins GCPD is also unclear.

How their relationship pans out in the future remains to be seen. Moreover, whether Chance continues as corporate personnel or rejoins GCPD is also unclear.