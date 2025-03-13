Who is Adrian Anchondo? Everything to know as the actor joins General Hospital

General Hospital's new cast member is Adrian Anchondo, who is assuming the role of Marco, a lawyer with a double life. While Anchondo is unknown to daytime soap operas, he is seasoned on primetime television and has been seen in The Rookie, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Ad

His arrival on General Hospital is attracting coverage, especially due to the intrigue around his character.

Marco's entrance is to be powerful in Port Charles, particularly in relation to Dr. Lucas Jones, played by Van Hansis. Anchondo and Hansis encountered each other some years ago while employed in the theatre industry. Their pre-existing connection will likely add an interesting dynamic to their on-screen chemistry.

Adrian Anchondo to play Marco on General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Anchondo debuts on General Hospital as Marco, a lawyer with a complex background. His debut episode is set to air on March 13.

Although Marco is charming and witty on the outside, he also holds secrets. His arrival will only serve to turn things upside down, particularly for Dr. Lucas Jones, the character played by Van Hansis. Rumors are already speculating that Marco might be a love interest for Lucas, complicating further existing storylines, especially those related to Lucas's history with Brad.

Ad

Adrian Anchondo with crew member (Image via Getty)

While he appears as a lawyer, Marco's journey is set to go beyond the courtroom. Intelligent and articulate, Marco is an interesting character, but with his underlying complexities, the audience is hinted at a few surprises coming their way.

Ad

More about Adrian Anchondo, the actor who is going to play Marco on General Hospital

Though General Hospital is Anchondo's debut daytime television role, his acting career involves several primetime shows. He has frequently played characters on the wrong side of the law, so his shift to playing a lawyer is an interesting one.

His tie to General Hospital is more than just getting a role; his deceased mother was an avid viewer of the show, and he has fond memories of watching soaps with her. He spoke about this connection in an interview with TVInsider, which was published on March 12, 2025.

Ad

My mom passed away when I was 28, and one of my best and earliest memories of her is when I was 4 or 5 and she would be getting ready on the couch for work, and she’d do her makeup in this compact so she could watch soaps.

He further recalled,

“She loved Young and the Restless and Generall Hospital and I can still remember watching the show and just how much she enjoyed it."

Ad

He carried his late mother's compact with him during the screen test, hoping that she would be with him in spirit. His grandmother, who had stopped watching the show, is watching again to see him on television.

Aside from his work in acting, Anchondo is also working towards a master's in psychology with a focus on marriage and family therapy. Working around his acting schedule and study time, he is also seeing clients as he works toward filling his hours.

Ad

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback