Who was Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Die-hard General Hospital fans who have been tuning in on the show since its early years may be familiar with Dr. Alan Quartermaine. For starters, Alan Quartermaine first set foot in Port Charles in 1977. He was introduced as a successful cardiologist and a member of the influential Quartermaine family.

The late veteran actor Stuart Damon played the role and has become a household name. Alan was at the center of some of the show's most dramatic storylines, easily cementing Damon's legacy on General Hospital.

A closer look at Alan Quartermaine's life on General Hospital

Perhaps Alan Quartermaine's most notable storyline was his messy and dramatic love life. His relationship with Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) was anything but smooth sailing. Their marriage was full of love, betrayals, fights, and reconciliations--all of which add intrigue to Damon's character.

Alan was especially jealous of Monica’s connection with Rick Webber—to the point where he actually planted explosives in their bedroom. Despite all the drama, Alan and Monica always find their way back to each other.

Alan's love life wasn't the only thing that kept General Hospital fans hooked. Damon's character played a significant role in Port Charles as an outstanding cardiologist, putting him in high-stakes hospital drama.

Alan's background would never be complete without his never-ending family drama. He's been involved in many of the Quartermaines' feuds, particularly their fight for fortune.

Alan's conflict with his father, Edward Quartermaine, and his sibling, Tracy Quartermaine, definitely stood out in his storylines.

Alan's time on the show ended when he suffered a heart attack and died in 2017. His passing hit the Quartermaines hard. Despite being dead, Alan continued to make ghostly visits to Port Charles.

The death of Stuart Damon

In 2021, Alan's portrayer, Stuart Damon, passed away in real life after a long battle with renal failure. The General Hospital alum was 84 years old at the time of his passing.

Damon's acting career was quite impressive, with several projects under his belt. His first acting gig was a role on Broadway. Some of his memorable works include The Boys From Syracuse, Irma La Douce, and Do I Hear a Waltz? He also starred in Charlie Girl and Man of Magic.

Damon's first TV appearance has undoubtedly impressed viewers. His acting skills stood out in the police drama series Naked City. Shortly after his TV debut, he was chosen as the prince in the 1965 version of Cinderella.

In 1968, he portrayed Craig Stirling in The Champions, his first recurring role. But his biggest break in the soap world happened in 1977 when he secured his role as Dr. Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital.

His top-notch performance landed him seven Daytime Emmy nominations and won the Best Supporting Actor in 1999.

Aside from GH, Damon was best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, As the World Turns, Fantasy Island, Hotel, Diagnosis Murder, and The New Mike Hammer. Damon also wowed movie fanatics with his roles in A Touch of the Casanovas, Destination Moonbase-Alpha, Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss, and Rain from Stars.

