Who is Alex Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Alex Kiriakis from Days of Our Lives knows how to infuse excitement into the soap opera. Robert Scott Wilson began starring as Alex in July 2022. Since his return to Salem, the character has dealt with power struggles, surprise romances, and shocking family secrets. Alex has always had a taste of luxury, owing to his father, Justin Kiriakis, and mother, Anjelica Deveraux.

However, things take a turn when the family's secrets are revealed. This revelation unravels a series of events that change Alex's life. However, with his combination of confidence, self-destructiveness, and hidden vulnerability, Alex has become one of Days of Our Lives' most compelling characters overnight, keeping everyone hooked on every move he makes.

Alex's storyline on Days of Our Lives

Robert Scott Wilson as Alex Kiriakis and Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson (Image via YouTube/Days Of Our Lives and Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Alex's story is packed with drama and intrigue, making him a key figure in Salem. Upon his return, he focused on Titan Industries, the family business. His aggressive approach, including taking over a company that his brother Sonny Kiriakis wanted, led to significant family conflict.

Outside of work, his life was equally tumultuous, marked by relationships with Sloan Peterson and Stephanie Johnson. His romance with Stephanie was one of his most serious, but controlling behavior led to its downfall. As he struggled with his emotions and relationships, he sought help from Dr. Marlena Evans to address his issues. The biggest shock came after Victor Kiriakis' death when it was revealed that Alex was Victor's biological son and not Justin's.

This discovery had significant repercussions for Alex. Discovering the truth about his real father created a sense of entitlement within him, propelling him into a struggle for power at Titan Industries. He became increasingly ruthless in his business tactics, even dismissing Maggie Horton to exert control.

This aggressive strategy isolated him from many people in Salem, including his relatives. Although Alex had always been confident and free-spirited, his increasing ambition and the pressure of his father's legacy had transformed him. When he attempted to live up to his new role as Victor's son, he encountered resistance from people who questioned his leadership potential, causing immense tension within the Kiriakis family.

Alex's presence on Days of Our Lives

Alex Kiriakis (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Alex's stay on Days of Our Lives has had its challenges. While Robert Scott Wilson remains a cast member, Alex's character has lost some attention as other significant plots go into the spotlight. Unlike Ben Weston, who had a long redemption story in his previous character, Alex remains a morally gray character.

Depending on how the show portrays him, it could affect how long he gets screen time. While there is no conclusive evidence that he will be exiting, the current trajectory of his character suggests that he will be spending limited time in Salem unless there is another major shift that saves his story.

Regardless of whether he decides to stay or ultimately leave, Alex Kiriakis has made his mark on Days of Our Lives and added another layer of mystery to the ever-shifting saga of Salem.

Days of Our Lives is available on the Peacock network and app.

