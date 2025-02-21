Who is Alex Kiriakis's mother on Days of Our Lives? Details explored

Alex Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives is a prominent figure. His mother, Anjelica Deveraux, was one of the most notorious villains in the soap. Anjelica first appeared in 1987. She was originally played by Jane Elliot (1987-89), known for her work in General Hospital.

Ad

Later, the role was taken by Judith Chapman (1989-91). During Anjelica's time on Days of Our Lives, her main focus was to secure money, status, and impact, especially through her connection with the Kiriakis family.

Anjelica was known for her smart methods and often used deception and temptation to achieve her goals. Her ongoing quarrel with Adrienne Johnson about Justin Kiriakis played an important role in her storyline, as she left no stone unturned to disrupt his marriage with Adrienne Johnson.

Ad

Trending

In 2017, Morgan Fairchild took over the role, marking Anjelica's final appearance on Days of Our Lives.

Anjelica Deveraux’s storyline on Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild as Anjelica Deveraux on Days Of Our Lives (Image via YouTube - General Hospital)

Anjelica was a rich woman who constantly demanded control and manipulated things to get what she wanted. Coming from a privileged background, she was ambitious, ready to destroy anything that came her way, especially when it was about securing her place in Salem's elite society.

Ad

Her relationship with Justin Kiriakis while he was married to Adrienne Johnson resulted in Alex Kiriakis' birth. Instead of revealing the truth to Justin, Anjelica let another man, Niel Curtis, think he was the real father of Alex and used the situation in her favor.

Anjelica was determined to exert influence over Justin and the Kiriakis Empire, relying on blackmail, deception, and calculated maneuvers to maintain her power. She made numerous attempts to undermine Adrienne and Justin's marriage in hopes of winning the latter back. Despite her efforts, Anjelica's schemes frequently backfired in the soap Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Challenges and major plots

Anjelica's most defining challenge on the soap Days of Our Lives was her reckless attempt to gain power in the Kiriakis family. She used her son Alex to get money and gain power. However, her plans were often limped when Justin was committed to Adrienne.

In her frustration, Anjelica partnered with some of the most dangerous figures in Salem and continued her criminal activities. Her plans eventually led her to her end when she constantly found herself being controlled by those who she had demanded to control. Her story was filled with drama of betrayal, revelations, and high-stakes conflicts.

Ad

The character’s decline and legacy

When she returned in 2017, Anjelica Deveraux's character was close to her end. She revealed a card again, but yet her story was cut off by a fatal heart attack. This marked the official conclusion of her character, which ended decades of scheme and deception.

However, the legacy of Anjelica remained on the soap through her son Alex Kiriakis, who is still an active member of Salem's society.

Ad

Morgan Fairchild and her famous characters

Morgan Fairchild as Nora Bing on Friends (Image via YouTube - Friends)

Morgan Fairchild is famously known for her portrayal of Constance (Weldon) Carlyle in Flamingo Road (1980). She also starred in series like Dallas, Falcon Crest, Murphy Brown, and Paper Dolls. She also appeared on the famous sitcom FRIENDS, playing Chandler's mother. The actress started her journey in showbiz with Search for Tomorrow in 1973 and has been active ever since.

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback