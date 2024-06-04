Who is Anita Joy? Details about Johnny Wactor's co-worker who aided him after he was shot

Anita Joy, friend and colleague of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, has opened up about his last moments in an Instagram post. The 37-year-old actor was shot on Saturday, May 25, in downtown Los Angeles. A victim of a car heist, Wactor was accompanying his co-worker Anita after their shift got over at 3 am in the morning.

Johnny Wactor became a household name for his role in General Hospital. He joined in 2020 and played the character of Brando Corbin till 2022 after which his character was written off from the plot.

Anita Joy's report holds significance since she was the last person to have seen Wactor alive. She is also an eyewitness to the crime and the death. Anita also claimed that Johnny Wactor had stepped in front of her and taken the bullet.

Trending

Johnny Wactor's colleague Anita Joy speaks up

Actor Johnny was working as a bartender before his death (Image via X@WactorTractor and Instagram@JohnnyWactor)

Four days after Johnny Wactor succumbed to bullet injuries from assailants of a car robbery, his co-worker, Anita Joy, spoke out on the incident. Anita happened to be on the site during the killing and is a prime eyewitness.

Anita expressed her grief in a lengthy Instagram message, which she shared on Wednesday. A part of her post read:

"I was with Johnny in his last moments and I'm here to be his voice after such unimaginable events."

She gave details about the last moments of the General Hospital actor as he died on the roadside, with Anita holding him and trying to help. She has spoken to various media houses since, and recounted the events of that morning.

Johnny in a scene from General Hospital (Image via X@WactorTractor, General Hospital)

She recalls that after winding up their work shifts, they walked towards their cars with Anita's car parked behind Wactor's. However, they saw the three men crouching near his car and one of them used a jack lever to jack up Wactor's vehicle.

Stepping forward and motioning Anita to stand back, Johnny Wactor took a few steps towards the three men. Before any verbal discourse, the assailants reacted. Anita recalls hearing the shots while Wactor stumbled back onto her. When she asked if he was okay, he confirmed being shot.

While the assailants fled in another vehicle, Anita shouted for help. A security guard from the bar where they work, Bryan, rushed to the spot. Anita tore open Wactor's shirt and noted the flow of blood, while Bryan called 911. Together they tied Anita's jacket around the bleeding area and Bryan tried to attempt CPR.

Who is Anita Joy and what does she recall about the incident?

Anita Joy is a bartender at Level 8 nightclub, the bar where Johnny Wactor was working before his death. The place is in downtown LA. Besides being co-bartenders, the two were also good friends for about eight years. She has been in the job long and calls herself a veteran bartender.

While all the bartenders took care of each other, Anita describes Wactor as a person who voluntarily helped others.

On the fateful morning, after winding up their Friday night shift, Johnny Wactor, Anita Joy, and a few other co-workers walked in a group towards their cars. At a street corner, the other workers split up, and Anita and Wactor walked towards their cars.

As Anita remembers, Wactor's last words were, "Nope! Shot!", his answer to her query about his condition. Anita Joy claims to battling anger about the incident while Wactor's friends and co-stars have called for justice for the General Hospital actor.