Who is Devon's mother on The Young and the Restless? Character explored

Devon Hamilton Winters, the controversial character from The Young and the Restless, has been away from the scene in the last few episodes of the soap. With Sheila's return, RJ-Luna's relationship and Billy Abbott trying to take over the storyline has kept Devon busy lately. However, new viewers may not be aware of Devon's past and his mother.

Devon Hamilton, as fans may know, is the adopted son of Neil and Drucilla Winters. He was raised with their daughter Lily Winters and knew her as a sister until he discovered later that he had a biological half-sister, Ana Hamilton. His mother, Harmony Hamilton, was a drug addict who encouraged him to lead his life properly with the Winters.

How is Yolanda/Harmony Hamilton related to Devon of The Young and the Restless?

Bryton James plays Devon Hamilton Winters in the soap (Image via Instagram)

Yolanda Hamilton of The Young and the Restless was a drug addict with two kids, Devon and Ana. While her children were being brought up by others, she remained in her inebriated state for far too long. While Devon checked on her occasionally at the park where she lived, she insisted he continue being a Winters' family member. She didn't accept money from him either to resist the temptation of buying drugs.

After some time, she came back into her son's life and his home in Genoa City, claiming sobriety. While she remained clean initially, she later stole Neil Winters' watch to buy drugs. After she was shaken up due to an overdose, she agreed to go into rehab.

Out of rehab, a sober Yolanda of The Young and the Restless got a job in Jabott mailroom. However, while there, she pursued Neil, who rejected her advances. Disappointed, she asked Devon to leave Genoa City with her. When Devon refused to accompany her, she left the town on her own.

Devon's mother visited Genoa City again in 2011

Harmony standing next to Devon in the above image (Image via Instagram)

Yolanda Hamilton changed her name to Harmony Hamilton as she worked as a waitress at a diner in Wisconsin. She had gone off drugs completely and had a new clean life with a new name.

Around this time, Tucker McCall came to Genoa City to pursue Ashley Abbott. Devon and others learned that Tucker was Devon's biological father after Yolanda had a one-night stand with him as a groupie.

Harmony, previously Yolanda, returned to The Young and the Restless to cause a rift between Tucker and Ashley. While Neil stopped her from foiling Tucker's wedding with Ashley, Tucker did not remember her when they came face to face.

Thwarted, Harmony promised to stay back for her son. She became close to Katherine Chancellor and Nikki Newman. While she was happy about what Katherine had done for her daughter, Ana, she picked animosity with Jill Abbott.

In another twisted scenario, she slept with a married Tucker but got romantically close with Neil Winters. After a lot of hesitation, Neil and Harmony started dating. However, she left the city for New Hampshire to help Ana, who was in a school there.

Harmony returned to The Young and the Restless again after Neil passed away and Genoa City was holding a memorial. As the party was getting ready to pay tributes to Neil Winters, Harmony arrived surprising Devon and Lily. That was the last time she was seen in Genoa City.

Devon Winters continues to play an important character in Genoa City's storyline. Continue watching The Young and the Restless as the recent upheavals in the soap challenges to disturb the balance of power struggle.