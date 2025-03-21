Who is Felicia Scorpio on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

The character of Felicia Scorpio is played by American actress Kristina Wagner on the ABC Network's General Hospital. The show is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas on American television. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, with the plot revolving around the complex lives of the residents of the General Hospital.

Felicia, introduced in 1984, is a recurring character in the General Hospital. Although largely credited to Wagner, actress Sandra Ferguson temporarily took over the role in 2005.

Felicia's time on the show has been filled with ups and downs, making her storyline a memorable one.

Felicia Scorpio's storyline on General Hospital

Felicia Scorpio, who was earlier known as Felicia Jones and Felicia Cummings on the General Hospital, is an Aztech Princess.

The princess arrived at the Port Charles to retrieve a family heirloom that was taken by Frisco Jones. The heirloom was a ring and Felicia was determined to take it back with her. However, in the process of collecting the ornament, she got involved with Frisco, and the two started dating.

Later in the General Hospital, when Frisco was on an undercover mission for the WSB, he was presumed dead. Felicia was heartbroken, but she tried to find comfort in Colton Shore, and the two started dating. Little did she know that Colton was the one who left Frisco behind in the mission to die.

When Frisco came back, he found out that Felicia was marrying Colton now. When she discovered that Frisco was alive, she had a dilemma of who to choose.

Later, Felicia met with an accident, which caused her amnesia, and with no memory of Colton, Feleicia comes back to Frisco. However, Felicia was always worried about Frisco because of his profession which led to disagreements, and eventually the two got divorced.

Felicia's turbulent romantic life

Felia had faced several issues when it came to her romantic life. After divorcing Frisco, she started dating Dr. Ryan only to find out that he murdered his wife, Gloria. After finding the truth about Rayan she ran away from him, however, Ryan kidnapped her and kept her in an insane asylum.

Mac Scorpio helped her to escape the asylum, and in the process, the two fell in love and married each other. However, their wedding was crashed by Ryan.

Later she found out her daughter Maxie Jones had Kawasaki syndrome. Mac helped Felicia and Maxie by tracking down Frisco (Maxie'd father) and surrounding her with loved ones for a speedy recovery.

In General Hospital, Mac and Felicia started having issues in their marriage over time. Mac suspected that Felicia was having an affair with Luke. He could no longer put up with Luke and Felicia's adventurous trips and divorced her. After their divorce, Felicia continued to pursue Luke and the two embarked on a romantic relationship.

The character made several comeback between the year 2003 to 2012. The actress of Felicia has returned on contract on January 3, 2022.

Fans of the show can catch the show can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.

