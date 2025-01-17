Who could be Luna's father on The Bold and the Beautiful? All possible contenders explored

Luna Nozawa first appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful as a talented, ambitious fashion designer eager to make her mark at Forrester Creations. Since her debut, Luna has dealt with many challenges, from handling office drama to managing her growing relationship with R.J. Forrester. But one big question has always followed her, who is her father?

The mystery of Luna’s paternity has been a key part of her story, creating tension and curiosity in her relationships. Her mother, Poppy Nozawa, has kept quiet about the identity of Luna's father, leading to rumors and clashes with characters like Li Finnegan and Bill Spencer.

At first, Bill Spencer was considered Luna’s father because he had a past relationship with Poppy, and a DNA test even appeared to show they were connected.

However, that revelation was later thrown into doubt when Tom Starr was suggested as a contender. Now, with Jack Finnegan possibly being involved too, the mystery of who Luna’s father has sparked new debates among fans and characters.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Presumed fathers of Luna Nozawa

Bill Spencer Jr.

Bill Spencer Jr., played by Don Diamont, is one of the most powerful and controversial characters on The Bold and the Beautiful. He was introduced as the illegitimate son of media mogul Bill Spencer Sr. and has built a reputation as a tough businessman and a loving family man.

Despite his strong and sometimes harsh personality, Bill has had many complicated relationships, both in his personal life and at work, which has made him a key player in many dramatic storylines.

In Luna Nozawa’s quest to uncover her father’s identity, Bill initially became the most likely candidate due to his past fling with Luna’s mother, Poppy Nozawa. A DNA test seemingly confirmed the connection, leading Bill to welcome Luna into his family and even consider formally adopting her.

But then, things started to fall apart when Tom Starr’s letters suggested that he might be Luna’s father. Li Finnegan then performed another DNA test, and it clearly showed that Bill wasn’t Luna’s father. It was also revealed that it was Luna who had manipulated the first test.

Tom Starr

Tom Starr, played by Clint Howard, was introduced in early 2024 on The Bold and the Beautiful as a homeless man who accidentally helped Deacon Sharpe and Finn find clues about Sheila Carter.

Over time, Tom started working at Il Giardino. His role became more important because of his ties to Poppy Nozawa and her daughter, Luna. Tom claimed he was Luna’s father after a short relationship with Poppy years ago, which matched the timeline of Luna’s possible birth.

Tom’s claims caused more drama, but his sudden death at Il Giardino left his story unfinished. Luna later confessed to poisoning him as part of her plan to protect her fake connection to Bill Spencer. Recently, a DNA test done by Li Finnegan has hinted that Tom might not be Luna’s father.

Jack Finnegan

Jack Finnegan, played by Ted King, has been a complicated character on The Bold and the Beautiful since he first appeared in 2021. Jack is known for keeping secrets and having difficult relationships, especially with his son, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan.

Jack’s affair with Sheila Carter, which revealed him as Finn’s biological father, created turmoil in his marriage to Li Finnegan and deeply affected his bond with Finn. In recent episodes, Jack has been drawn into the mystery surrounding Luna Nozawa’s paternity.

The recent DNA test performed by Li led to rumors that Jack, who has a history of being unfaithful, might be Luna’s father because of a possible past relationship with Poppy Nozawa.

As Li tries to find out the truth, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are left wondering if Jack’s past holds another big secret that could change Luna’s life forever.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

