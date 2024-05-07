Who is Molly's father in General Hospital? Character explored

In the TV show General Hospital, Rick Hearst played the role of Richard "Ric" Lansing, Molly Lansing-Davis' father. He appeared on the show from 2002-2009 and 2014-2016, while Molly, played by Haley Pullos, has been a part of the show since 2005.

With her dad being related to the mob boss and one of the lead characters, Sonny Corinthos, Molly's family connections have kept things interesting on the show.

As of May 2024, Molly and her fiancé TJ Ashford are seen being worried about their choice to have the former's sister Kristina be their surrogate. The drama is now reaching new heights as Kristina nears her delivery date.

All about Molly's biological father Ric Lansing

Rick Hearst, an accomplished actor who plays Ric Lansing on ABC's iconic daytime soap opera General Hospital, made his debut on the soap in 2002, stunning viewers with his take on the complex and often divisive character.

Ric and his daughter Molly's relationship has been a big part of General Hospital, with lots of drama and custody battles. Fans may recall that Molly was born after her mom Alexis went into labor when she and Ric were involved in a train crash. Dr. Robin Scorpio then performed an emergency C-section and Molly was born in the tunnel where the crash took place.

Even though Ric and Alexis got divorced, they eventually decided to share custody of Molly. When Ric moved to LA, Molly stayed with Alexis in Port Charles. This arrangement has had an impact on how Molly was raised and the bonds in her family.

In the series, Molly has dealt with heaps of drama over the years, including her affair with Mayor Floyd and her sister Kristina navigating through the challenges of having an abusive boyfriend, Kiefer Bauer.

More storylines featuring Molly's father Ric Lansing in General Hospital

Ric's most significant storylines included introducing himself as Sonny Corinthos' half-brother, resulting in a tense relationship between the two. Ric's family life was made more difficult by his marriages to Elizabeth Webber and Alexis Davis. When Webber, who was pregnant with their child, has a miscarriage, he was seen holding Sonny responsible for the same and kidnapping his pregnant wife, Carly.

He planned on stealing their child but Carly soon escaped. Elizabeth Webber and Ric soon parted ways and he tied the knot with Alexis Davis, who divorced him in 2006. Ric also later got involved with the Zacchara family and got intimate with Claudia.

However, on June 25, 2009, Ric fled to Los Angeles in the hopes of starting a new life and leaving behind his past demons. Fans were thrilled when Hearst returned to General Hospital on February 24, 2014, bringing back his role as Ric Lansing. He then played the role again until 2016.

In 2004 and 2007, Hearst won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Richard "Ric" Lansing.

Fans can watch ABC's General Hospital on streaming services including YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, all of which have free trials.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback