Who is the new Arianna Horton on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Arianna “Ari” Grace Horton has been on Days of Our Lives since 2013. She was born during a storm on Smith Island to Will Horton and Gabi Hernandez, connecting the Horton, DiMera, and Hernandez families.

She was raised at different times by Gabi, Will, and her stepdad, Sonny Kiriakis, going through deaths, custody battles, and moves. When Gabi went to prison, Ari lived with Will and Sonny. After Will was presumed dead, Gabi took care of her again.

Despite the chaos, Ari always had someone looking out for her. In 2020, she moved to Arizona with Will and Sonny, returning to Salem only for special occasions.

That changes this May. Arianna is officially being reintroduced as a teenager, and she’s being played by Marissa Reyes. Fans may recognize Reyes from Raven’s Home, where she played Cami Rivera.

She’s also appeared in Running Point and Bosch: Legacy. Now, she’s joining Days for a multi-month arc, making this the first time Ari will be featured as a young adult with real storylines of her own.

Everything you need to know about the new Arianna Horton on Days of Our Lives

Marissa Reyes will star in Days of Our Lives (Photo by Ruby Wallau/Getty Images)

Arianna Horton is being reintroduced as a teen on Days of Our Lives, and the show has officially cast Marissa Reyes in the role. Reyes will debut in May 2025 and is set for a multi-month storyline arc.

Arianna is now being shown as a young adult for the first time, stepping into her own story after years offscreen or with brief appearances as a child. Reyes takes over the role from Lane Rosa, who played 13-year-old Ari in 2022. Before that, Sydney Brower played her in 2019, and twins Harper and Sydnee Udell played her from 2013 to 2019.

Arianna is the daughter of Will Horton and Gabi Hernandez, born after a one-night stand and delivered by Sonny Kiriakis. She was raised by all three at different times and has lived in Salem, Arizona, and recently, New Zealand.

Reyes, best known for playing Cami Rivera in Raven’s Home, also appeared in Running Point, Bosch: Legacy, and the upcoming film The Evilry. Her version of Arianna will return during Days’ 60th anniversary season, which also features the return of Bo and Hope, Sami Brady, and more legacy characters.

Here's everything about the previous Arianna Horton on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Arianna Grace Horton was born on May 21, 2013, on Smith Island during a crisis. Gabi Hernandez went into labor while being held hostage, and Sonny Kiriakis ended up delivering the baby in an abandoned shed.

Arianna’s father is Will Horton, Gabi’s ex and the man she had a one-night stand with in August 2012. At the time, Gabi was in a relationship with Nick Fallon, who tried to claim legal paternity. Will signed away his rights after Nick blackmailed him, but Gabi later added Will’s name to the birth certificate.

The role was first played by twins Harper and Sydnee Udell from 2013 to 2019. Sydney Brower took over in 2019, playing an older version of Ari until 2020. Lane Rosa briefly played her in October 2022 during a holiday storyline.

Arianna was raised at different points by Gabi, Will, and Sonny. When Gabi went to prison, Will and Sonny stepped in. When Will was presumed dead, Gabi took over again. In 2017, Will returned with amnesia, and both he and Sonny resumed co-parenting. In 2020, Ari moved to Arizona with Will and Sonny. Later, she returned to Salem for a visit, then relocated temporarily to New Zealand in 2023 to join Will.

During her time in Salem, Arianna was part of family events, court dramas, and emotional reunions. She has moments with key characters like Abigail, Chad, Li Shin, and Rachel Black. She was even the first confirmed vegetarian and vegan character on the show.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

