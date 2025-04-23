Who plays Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Fenmore Baldwin is a character from the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, who was introduced as the son of Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore. His character was first conceptualized by former head writers Lynn Marie Latham and Kay Alden. Fenmore's character was born during the episode of the daytime drama that aired on October 13, 2006.

The character of Fenmore Baldwin was initially portrayed by various child actors, including American actor Robbie Tucker. As Baldwin became a teenager in 2012, Max Ehrich reprised the role and played it till 2015. Later, Fenmore's character was recast in 2018, when Zach Tinker took over the role.

Ehrich announced on Instagram in November 2018 that he had been asked to resume the role. However, he could not return to the show due to personal issues. Finally, Zach Tinker was announced as a recast, and he debuted as Fenmore Baldwin on December 3, 2018. Shortly after he was written out, the showrunners announced on January 13, 2023, that Tinker would continue playing the role from January 25.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Fenmore Baldwin's character

According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, Fenmore's character was significantly impacted by his romantic entanglements with Summer Newman. As the show progressed, he got involved in a cyberbullying plot with Jamie Vernon.

Fenmore and Summer Newman cyberbullied Jamie Vernon. However, when Summer got to know Jamie, she decided to back out. Fenmore became jealous of Jamie and continued to bully him.

As a teenager, Fenmore developed a dark side in his character. He was initially showcased as a vulnerable figure who was trying to find his place in the world.

Later, Fenmore Baldwin became an outcast in town and turned to drugs. He became friends with a young girl named Raven. He leaned on her for support, and she supplied him with drugs. He kept getting into trouble due to his drug addiction.

His narrative became further complicated when he became friends with Carmine. Later, he realized that Carmine was sleeping with his mother. When Carmine was found dead in an alley, Michael Baldwin and Lauren feared that Fenmore had killed him.

Later in the storyline, Fenmore returned home in 2018 to meet his parents, Michael and Lauren. He announced to them that he had decided to quit law school after one semester and was planning to pursue a career in music.

More about Zach Tinker's life and career

Zach Tinker was born on May 8, 1994, in New York City, New York. He has been recognized by daytime fans for his roles in Law & Order True Crime, American Horror Story, Why Women Kill, and NCIS: Los Angeles. He relocated to Los Angeles at the age of three. He attended Gonzaga University and later transferred to Loyola Marymount University in his junior year as a theater major.

Apart from playing Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless, Tinker has appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. His fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, Payment Received, My Crazy Ex, Fire Country, and Big Sky.

Zach Tinker received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

