Who plays Kristen on Days of Our Lives? All to know

Kristen DiMera is a famous character on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. She first appeared in 1993 and soon became an important character in the show's town, Salem. Kristen is known for being complicated, often making questionable choices, and having a complex love life.

Eileen Davidson played Kristen. The portrayal won her a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2014. Davidson played Kristen on and off, starting her first period on the show from 1993 to 1998.

After a long hiatus, Davidson donned the role again in 2012, captivating audiences with Kristen's renewed plots until her on-and-off appearances tapered to an end in December 2021. In between, Stacy Haiduk also stepped into Kristen's shoes, bringing her own take to the character since 2018 and continuing in the role with her most recent exits and returns.

Days of Our Lives — Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera

Eileen Davidson first graced the screen as Kristen DiMera in Days of Our Lives in 1993, capturing the hearts of viewers. She showcased her acting skills by not only portraying Kristen but also playing four additional roles, highlighting her adaptability as an actress. Her impressive performances garnered her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

Additionally, Eileen brought to life the character of Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless. She has revisited Days of Our Lives for various stints, notably in 2012 and 2014, as well as for special features. The latest occasion fans saw her step into Kristen's shoes was on a special limited series and holiday episode aired on Peacock in December 2021.

Days of Our Lives — Stacy Haiduk takes on Kristen DiMera's role

When Eileen Davidson stepped back from the role, it was Stacy Haiduk who was cast in 2018 to carry on the legacy of Kristen DiMera. Haiduk, already known for her work in daytime dramas, graced the role with distinction, adding layers to the character's already intricate personality.

Adjusting to her predecessors' long-standing performance, Haiduk managed to make Kristen her own while maintaining the character's core elements that fans had loved— or loved to hate— for years.

Stacy Haiduk took turns playing Kristen with Eileen Davidson, showing how dedicated both actresses were to Kristen's character and how creatively the show used their skills. Stacy also got a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2022 for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. It was a big compliment to her ability to play one of the most talked-about characters in Salem.

Kristen DiMera is as important to the show Days of Our Lives as the most famous places in the show's town, Salem, like the central square or the Brady Pub. Both Eileen Davidson and Stacy Haiduk have had a big part in showing us who Kristen is and in keeping her story going.

For many years, their acting has helped make Kristen an essential part of the show. Kristen has been the bad guy at times, with people not liking her. At other times she's more of a mixed-up hero that people find themselves cheering for without really wanting to.