Who plays Leo on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Leo Stark is a chaotic yet important character on Days of Our Lives, contributing to much drama in the soap's current storyline. The character is portrayed by actor Gregory Rikaart, who has made a significant mark on daytime television. Rikaart made his debut in soaps in 2003 when he was cast as Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless.

After his breakthrough on Y&R, Rikaart received six nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In 2005, he won the award in the category too. In 2018, the actor finally joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Leo Stark.

Apart from his acting roles, Gregory Rikaart has been praised for his openness about his personal life. In 2013, he came out as gay, and has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and representation in the media.

What is Leo Stark's current storyline on Days of Our Lives?

Actor Gregory Rikaart, who plays the role of Leo Stark, in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Leo Stark first appeared on Days of Our Lives in March 2018, a character ready to shake up the drama in Salem. Initially, he was on and off on the soap, getting killed off once in 2018, but he was promptly resurrected. However, the character made another brief exit in March 2019, only to return again in 2020.

In 2021, Leo returned for the Days of Our Lives limited spinoff series Beyond Salem, as well as the Christmas special for the soap. Finally, in February 2022, the character made a full return to the main soap and has been on screen ever since.

Leo's current storyline involves his role with the in-house Salem soap Body and Soul, which is being overseen by Abe and Kate. Initially, Leo auditioned for a role as a cast member but he got hired as the head writer instead. He has been seen growing close to Marlena through the course of the soap as his character develops.

Javi Hernandez with Leo Stark in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

In another twist on the soap, Leo became involved with Javi Hernandez, Gabi's cousin who came to Salem. The two shared an intimate night after watching the premiere of Body and Soul. However, Leo and Javi's relationship was jolted when an anonymous Lady Whistleblower started to publish spoilers for the soap straight from Leo's writing.

Initially, Leo blamed Javi and thought he was the culprit, which led to much strife between the pair. Still, Leo struggled to repair his relationship with Javi to make things right later on.

Leo took Rafe Hernandez's help to investigate who the real Lady Whistleblower might be. Later, Leo even interrupted Jada’s wedding, which led to her fall from grace at the Salem Police Department.

Audiences can watch the soap streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

