Who is The Young and the Restless star Bryton James’ girlfriend? Everything to know as the actor posts his “everything” on social media

American actor Bryton James, who portrays Devon Hamilton on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, is currently dating Jahaira Myers. Myers is a pro dancer who was recently seen onstage dancing alongside Beyonce on the Cowboy Carter tour. Bryton posted their picture on Instagram, confirming their relationship.

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas that has been on the air since 1973, when it debuted. The soap opera is set in the fictional city of Genoa, and the plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and influential families in the city. Those families include the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Winters, and a few others.

Here's what we know about The Young and the Restless fame Bryton James and his real-life girlfriend

Actor Bryton James is currently romantically involved with the pro dancer Jahaira Myers. The date of their relationship hasn't been confirmed yet. However, the first post Bryton posted with Jahaira on Instagram was on January 26, 2025, without any caption. The photo was a simple capture of their slides, where Bryton had tagged her.

The next post was on February 11, 2025, confirming their relationship. The carousel was a collaborative post with Jahaira, with a selfie of the two, where Bryton captioned it with,

"My Everything."

Most recently, Bryton shared a post on Instagram on May 2, 2025, appreciating Myers for her hard work and dedication. He posted a photo of Myers dancing and captioned it with:

"What you're looking at is the culmination of a lifetime of work, discipline, dedication, strength, bravery, and belief that my love ©jahshonye continues to exude. Her journey is what inspiration wants to be when it grows up. And I am beyond proud to be a witness to her art as we share this life together 🧡"

Here's everything to know about Bryton James and his past relationships

Bryton James AKA Devon Hamilton from The Young and the Restless (Image via Instagram/@brytonejames)

Bryton James is an American actor and producer born August 17, 1986, in Lakewood, California. The actor was previously married to Ashley Leisinger from 2011 to 2014. Their wedding was officiated by Christian LeBlanc, his co-star from The Young and the Restless, who portrays the character of Michael Baldwin. On Maurice Benard's podcast State of Mind, the actor revealed that he had known Ashley since they were 17.

Over the years, Bryton has also been romantically involved with a few other women from the industry. He shared a brief relationship with his The Young and the Restless co-star Brytni Sarpy, who portrayed the character of Elena Dawson on the soap opera. James and Sarpy started dating in 2019; however, the year/date of their separation is not confirmed. He also had a brief relationship with actress Sterling Victorian from 2015 to 2016.

Bryton introduced the character of Devon Hamilton on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2004 and has been playing the role ever since. He has also been nominated and won awards for his portrayal of Devon on the soap opera. Apart from Y&R, the actor has also been in projects like Family Matters, The Vampire Diaries, Hero Factory, Smart Guy, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

