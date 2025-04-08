Who is Xander Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Alexander Kiriakis, also known as Xander Kiriakis, is a character on Days of Our Lives played by actor Paul Telfer. He originated the role in 2015 and has been portraying it on and off since then.

Xander is the nephew of Victor Kiriakis. Although he shares the family's powerful last name, Xander often finds himself in legal trouble.

Initially introduced as a villain in Salem, Xander's character evolved in a different direction, revealing his vulnerable and more serious sides.

Days of Our Lives: A closer look into Xander Kiriakis

Xander Kiriakis first appeared in Salem in March 2015. He was introduced as the head of an international blood diamond smuggling ring. He was known for committing crimes in Cyprus and Cuba on behalf of his uncle, Victor Kiriakis.

Over time, Xander began to seek redemption and steered clear of shady activities. Determined to turn his life around, he took legitimate roles at Titan Industries in an attempt to improve his reputation.

Xander's romantic relationships were quite chaotic, to say the least. One of his notable flings was with Nicole Walker, who eventually betrayed him. Victor Kiriakis was not pleased with this fallout, since it jeopardized their business. He punished Xander by stripping him of his privileges and wealthy lifestyle.

Xander was forced to work as a gardener at the Kiriakis mansion. During this time, he was wrongly accused of r*ping Theresa Donovan. He was arrested on charges of attempted r*pe and assault.

Another complex chapter was his relationship with Sarah Horton. Their romance was filled with betrayal and heartbreak. Xander was involved in switching Sarah's baby with Kristen DiMera's deceased child. This action led to more chaos on Days of Our Lives.

More about Days of Our Lives actor Paul Telfer

Previously, Paul Telfer spoke about Xander's dark side resurfacing. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in September 2024, he explained that he doesn't expect his character to change in an instant.

"I don’t think he’s done enough yet to be cured or rehabilitated from that kind of behavior. "I mean, I know I’ve been here 10 years, but still… When I showed up, [Xander] was putting people in ovens and shooting Marlena. People don’t just magically change overnight," he said.

Paul Telfer, the actor behind Xander Kiriakis, was born on October 30, 1979, in Scotland. He earned his degree in Film Studies from the University of Kent at Canterbury, graduating with first-class honors. Telfer is married to Broadway actress Carmen Cusack.

Telfer's role in Days of Our Lives is a defining moment in his acting career. In 2020, he got his first Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Beyond Days of Our Lives, Telfer appeared in other TV series. His credits include Hercules (2005), Hotel Babylon (2007), and The Vampire Diaries (2012). In 2019, he appeared as a guest star in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Viro.

Telfer also did voice acting in video games, including Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Sunset Overdrive.

