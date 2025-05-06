Why is Beyond The Gates preempted today (May 6, 2025)? Explained

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025, and is set in the fictional gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. The show, created by Michele Van Jean, focuses on the lives of the wealthy Dupree family. Beyond The Gates focuses on themes of romance, business rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

The May 6, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates will end up being preempted by the CBS Network due to the airing of the UEFA Champions League matches. The channel will air the matches instead of its usual daytime soap opera, and it will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

On May 6, 2025, the episode of Beyond The Gates will not be aired on the CBS Network, the channel announced to Soap Opera Network.

During the usual 2 pm Eastern Standard Time when Beyond The Gates is aired, the match between Internazionale and Barcelona will be shown. The match will take place at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

The matches will also be aired live on Paramount+, the streaming website where all CBS daytime soaps episodes are released.

The UEFA Champions League matches will continue till May 7, 2925, and from May 8, 2025, the usual episodes of the soap opera will be telecast from 2 pm EST.

In addition to the matches, highlights of the Champions League will also be shown on the CBS Network.

Recent storyline developments on Beyond The Gates

Recently, on the soap opera, Bill Hamilton ended up getting a divorce from Dani Dupree and married Hayley Lawson. Dani Dupree struggled with trying to cope with the sudden changes emotionally and ended up finding refuge in alcohol.

Despite her father Vernon Dupree and Andre, the man with whom she was recently in a relationship with trying to support and uplift her, she was unable to quit alcohol.

However, her best friend Pamela Curtis ended up coming up with a new project for her to dive into. She offered Dani to open a modeling agency along with her, called the Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency, and make a comeback into the fashion world.

Dani was also offered the role of Chief Marketing Officer by Katherine Richardson and Chelsea Hamilton's new purse designing business, but she ended up turning them down.

Hayley Lawson Hamilton was shown struggling with trying to fit into the elite society of Fairmont Crest Estates after her marriage to Bill, and the community was extremely averse to accepting her into their circles.

She was also denied permission to be a member of the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

Leslie Thomas, who had an affair with Ted Richardson decades ago, schemed to reveal the secret to Ted's wife, Nicole Richardson.

She waited until the couple was at their marriage anniversary party, along with all the members of their family, and revealed details about the affair to everyone.

Her daughter, Eva Thomas's, paternity was also revealed, and everyone found out that she was Ted's biological daughter.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

