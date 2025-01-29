Why are there rumors about Tessa leaving The Young and the Restless? Explained

Tessa Porter is embroiled in a dangerous story arc on The Young and the Restless. Ian Ward presumably kidnapped her and baby Aria to get to her spouse, Mariah Copeland, his estranged protege. For months, Genoa City has been rocked by the onslaughts from the criminal duo, Ian and Jordan Howard, who collaborated to destroy the Newman family while getting their former proteges back.

Recently, Jordan acted on her own by holding Sharon captive and connecting with Claire, who tricked the former into coming onto the Newman property. Finding herself surrounded and powerless, Jordan drank the tea and killed herself.

However, Tessa Porter and baby Aria were found missing leading to high-stakes drama involving Ian Ward's plans to get to Mariah Copeland. With Tessa in danger, fans are worried about the character's exit from the show. However, there is no word from the actor or the soap's production about Tessa's story arc ending anytime soon.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless has been dishing out engaging story arcs since its premiere in March 1973. One of the longest-running daily soaps, Y&R presents the relationship dynamics between a few influential families in the fictional Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Tessa Porter's story arc coming to an end on The Young and the Restless?

Tessa Porter is currently missing on The Young and the Restless along with baby Aria. Her wife, Mariah Copeland, believes criminal Ian Ward has taken them hostage to get to Mariah, Ian's former protege. As such, Mariah is worried sick about their safety and wants to punish Ian after getting her family back.

A few days ago, Tessa and Mariah disagreed on Ian's character since Ian has convinced Tessa to think he is a reformed and pious person. As such, it might have been easy for Ian to lure her into his trap.

Tessa and Mariah will face some challenges (Image via Instagram/@youngandrestlesscbs)

This may be a mutual challenge that Tessa and Mariah may need to fight to keep their baby safe. This drama may bring the two closer after they successfully defeat Ian's evil plans. Alternatively, this drama may lead to a split between the two, since Mariah may blame Tessa's easy trust in Ian for putting baby Aria in danger.

Also, Ian and Tessa's connection is not clear yet, since Tessa's origin story was never revealed on The Young and the Restless. If Tessa is related to Ian in any way, that would cause more rift in the Maria-Tessa family. Either way, Tessa Porter has a challenging story arc in front of her and will stay in the soap's storyline for now.

The Young and the Restless: Current plot dynamic involving Tessa Porter

The master criminal Ian Ward targeted Cait Fairbanks' character Tessa Porter during the last week of December 2024. As The Young and the Restless fans know, Ian wants to get to Mariah and tried to trap Sharon Newman in a convoluted story arc. However, he also decided to go after Tessa and drugged her while pretending to help the dizzy Tessa.

However, Mariah Copeland arrived at the location and saved her wife. She was shocked to find Ian out of prison and going about town. Later, in Thursday's episode, dated January 23, 2025, Mariah and Tessa argued over Ian's character. Mariah insisted that he was a dangerous criminal, while Tessa tried to convince her spouse that Ian might have reformed.

Mariah had known Ian since she was a young girl and realized that he was incapable of reforming. Tessa, on the other hand, took Ian on a face value, since he helped her when she felt dizzy. As the argument escalated, a furious Mariah walked out and arrived at the park where Sharon Newman had aimlessly sauntered in after the latter's escape from captivity.

After bringing her mother home and settling her, Mariah went back to her family, only to find them missing. The Young and the Restless episode which aired on Monday, January 27, 2025, found Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, rushing in to inform her mother, Sharon, about the disappearance of Tessa with baby Aria.

Since Mariah noticed Aria's favorite toy at home, she realized Tessa and Aria left in an unplanned hurry, which hints at abduction. Knowing Ian's plans, Mariah guessed he kidnapped her family to hurt her.

Ian on the other hand, was summoned by Victor Newman in the next The Young and the Restless episode, where the altercation pushed Ian to draw a gun on the Newman family. As both parties strove to hurt each other, Nick informed Victor that Ian must stay alive since he holds information on Tessa's whereabouts.

For more updates on Tessa's locations and her rescue, stay tuned to The Young and the Restless every weekday on CBS.

