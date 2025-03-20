Why did Stephanie Johnson fame Shelley Hennig leave Days of Our Lives? Details explored 

The American soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the longest daytime dramas on television. The show was created by Ted Corday Betty Corday and first aired in the year 1965.

Shelley Hennig who played the role of Stephanie Johnson on the show left the show in 2011 to pursue other career opportunities. However, the actress came back for a guest appearance in the year 2017.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in January 2011, Shelly mentioned:

"It just feels right."

The actress said it had been a while, and she was mentally prepared to move on, feeling it was the right time to leave the show.

Soon after that actor Jay Kenneth Johnson who played Phillip Kiriakis also parted his way from the soap.

Over the years several actors have portrayed the role of Stephanie Johnson on Days of Our Lives. Currently, the role of Stephanie is being portrayed by Abigail Klein, who was introduced in 2022.

Shelley Hennig's portrayal of Stephanie Johnson on Days of Our Lives

Shelly played Stephanie from 2007 to 2011, portraying a character with a dramatic journey. As the daughter of Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, Stephanie’s time in Salem was filled with personal and professional challenges. She returned as an adult and a famous race car driver, navigating a turbulent romantic life.

Her first entanglement with Max Brady, who was also a race car driver, they bonded over their interest in the same and became a fan favorite. However, the couple had to end their relationship when Max left Salem to grow his career and look for other opportunities.

Later on Days of Our Lives, she connected with Phillip Kiriakis, when she was an intern at the Titan Industries. The two developed a romantic relationship over time however, it couldn't survive as Stephanie found out that Phillip was having an affair with Melanie.

Stephanie developed feelings for Nathan Horton, who loved Melanie. When she discovered Philip had cheated on Melanie with Chloe Lane, she feared Melanie would leave Philip, and Nathan would reunite with her. To secure her place, Stephanie tried to manipulate the situation but got caught in her own lies. When Nathan learned the truth, he was upset and ended their relationship.

By 2011, the character of Stephanie said goodbye to the city of Salem and moved elsewhere to start a fresh chapter. In 2017, Shelly returned as Stephanie on Days of Our Lives for her parent's wedding.

More about Shelly Hennig

Shelley Catherine Hennig was born on January 2, 1987, in Metairie, Louisiana, United States. The actress won the Miss Teen USA Pagent in the year 2004. Apart from being a famous face on the screen, the actress is famous for advocating social causes especially the dangers of DUI (Driving Under the Influence.) She lost her brother in a car accident caused by a drunk Driver.

The actress left Days of Our Lives to seek other career opportunities. She has been a part of other projects like Teen Wolf, When We First Met, Ouija, and others.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network.

