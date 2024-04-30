Why Sugar and Sheila's story in The Bold and the Beautiful is full of loopholes

The Bold and the Beautiful TV soap's recent turn of events surrounding Sugar and Sheila has left viewers raising their eyebrows. After Steffy's confrontation, we expected a straightforward outcome, but instead, we entered a world of confusion.

The story paused awkwardly, only to resume with an odd twist—Sheila wasn't the victim but her lookalike, Sugar. This raised many questions, the least of which involved an actual weapon, transportation to the scene, and Sheila's absence since then.

Deacon's discovery of the ten toes made us sit up a little straighter in our seats. We're introduced to the possibility of Sheila being alive, with Sugar taking the fall for whatever crime was meant to be pinned on Sheila. But this discovery in The Bold and the Beautiful just skimmed the surface of what appears to be a plot full of holes.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Plot holes and logical inconsistencies leave viewers perplexed

Sheila's lookalike, Sugar, confounds viewers. (Image via Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.)

The mystery deepened with the reveal of Sugar’s voice sounding identical to Sheila’s. It struck a chord of confusion; how could this be possible without a voice-changing device? Then, Sugar's decision to show up weaponless at Steffy’s home was another puzzling play.

Assuming she intended to frame Sheila for murder, the lack of any weapon made no sense. Eyebrows were raised further when it became apparent she hadn’t arrived in Sheila’s car. What was her plan—to hitchhike in disguise?

A tangled web of motives

The Bold and Beautiful TV soap (Image via Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.)

Then there's the problem of Sugar's plan to render Sheila unavailable to craft a believable alibi. If Sugar wished to set Sheila up, why incapacitate her to such an extent that she disappeared completely?

Surely, for Sheila to be a plausible suspect, she needed to be around—but not too close—to the crime scene. This gap in the The Bold and the Beautiful storyline begs for more explanation than what's given, making it hard to follow the intended narrative.

Autopsies and absent explanations

We can't overlook how the storyline brushed past an important point: the autopsy report. Given the ten toes found at the crematorium, any normal autopsy would have highlighted the discrepancy in toe count.

The police investigation's oversight raises questions about the validity of the storyline's progression. Additionally, Lauren's abrupt exit after giving a crucial backstory and not warning anyone, especially those who had every reason to be wary of Sheila, seems irresponsible and suspension-breaking.

The storyline of Sugar and Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful appears to be a maze of confusion and missing details. Viewers are expected to follow along with the plot, but the more fans pick at it, the more it unravels. The dots don't connect, and the lack of satisfactory explanations leaves viewers with a sense of dissatisfaction.

Amidst the search for where the tale may lead, with Finn and Deacon trying to paint Sheila as a victim, everyone hopes the upcoming episodes might close the gaps. However, as of now, The Bold and the Beautiful plot feels like a puzzle where the pieces have been forced into places where they don't quite fit.