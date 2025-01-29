“Why do these writers do this?”— General Hospital fans criticize the storyline revealing Chase’s inability to father a child

The recent General Hospital storyline about Chase's infertility has sparked viewer discussions, adding tension to his relationship with Brook Lynn. Already facing challenges, the couple now navigates the struggle to start a family. This plot also delves into themes of family, loyalty, and medical ethics.

Fans are upset with Chase’s ongoing storyline, with many expressing their viewers “Chase would’ve been an amazing dad." Others agreed, saying he’s been through enough already. Responding to a Facebook post which highlights the sequence, a person wrote in the comment section:

“Why do these writers do this? Why can't they just let them get pregnant”

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Others made guesses about how the infertility may be a part of Chase's previous medical history. Several thought the extraneous disease he had, or the cure Finn went through, could have left a permanent mark.

Some fans even wondered whether Finn would donate to a future surrogacy scenario. Not everyone was excited by that prospect, though.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Many fans rejected the idea of adoption or surrogacy involving other characters' babies, especially Sasha's child. They were quick to defend Sasha, pointing out that she had already endured enough and deserved to keep her baby. This notion of Sasha giving up her child was met with widespread disapproval and confusion.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Some viewers focused on Brook Lynn, speculating whether this storyline was meant to reveal her past secrets. A few predicted that Chase's infertility could lead to the drama involving Brook Lynn's first pregnancy or a child from her past coming into the picture.

While some wondered if this twist would create conflict in their relationship and disrupt their plans for a future family others criticized the writers for bringing about more sad and dramatic storylines that failed to give some happy moments for some of their fan-favorite couples. A few complained that happy couples are rarely featured in this show and sometimes even claimed the writers recycled similar drama several times.

Screenshot from a Facebook post

Recent Developments involving Chase on General Hospital

In the January 27 episode of General Hospital, Chase learns from Willow that he is infertile after handing her his lab results. This puts his plans with Brook Lynn, who had been trying for a baby, in uncertainty.

Brook Lynn still doesn’t know about this development. Fans are waiting for the fallout as maybe Finn could help with surrogacy. The show’s known for linking medical stuff to old plots, so Chase’s past illness might matter here.

Other stories are heating up too. Curtis and Nina are scheming against Drew. Laura’s worried about Lucky’s shady friends. As the storyline progresses, future episodes will address how Chase and Brook Lynn navigate this medical revelation. The show’s interconnected storytelling remains a staple, with medical and personal dilemmas driving character interactions.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

