Will Tucker die on The Young and the Restless? Current plot dynamics explored

Tucker McCall of The Young and the Restless is poised on the verge of death in the current plot scenario. Tucker is siding with his son Devon as things slowly break into a big business and inheritance conflict. However, he may not get the opportunity to voice his opinion as Ms. Abbott is out to take her revenge on Tucker.

Newly indicted fans of The Young and the Restless may be unaware of Tucker and Ashley Abbott's relationship. They were a married couple and were very much in love at one time. Even though Tucker cheated on Ashley, he retains his love for her.

However, in recent years, Ashley has gone through mental strain, leading to harboring multiple alter egos in the same body. One of Ashley's alter personalities, Ms. Abbott, wants to kill Tucker because she believes that would protect Ashley.

The Young and the Restless: How is Tucker in danger?

Tucker McCall has a danger from Ashley's alter egos (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

The episode of The Young and the Restless, dated May 15, 2024, saw Ms. Abbott, one of Ashley Abbott's alternate personalities, plotting to kill Tucker McCall. Ms. Abbott tried to convince another alter ego, Belle, that Tucker was negatively influencing Alan Laurent. Incidentally, Alan had rejected Belle's advances.

In the episode dated May 18, Tucker ran into Ashley at the Jazz Lounge when the latter informed him that they had the place to themselves. The conversations that Ashley had in her mind were between two of her alter egos, Ms. Abbott and Belle.

Belle kept urging Ms. Abbott to remember to kill Tucker while the latter sweet-talked Tucker into having a drink and relaxing. She even reminisced about the good times in the past to lure Tucker into her trap.

The Young and the Restless: What happened after Tucker was targeted by Ms. Abbott?

The Young and the Restless episode, dated May 22, 2024, showed Ashley's alter egos talking within themselves as Ms. Abbott tried to put her plan of killing Tucker into action. She may have thought of killing Tucker and blaming Audra, claiming Audra was jealous of Ashley.

However, Tucker soon realized that this may not be the real Ashley. He enquired about her treatment. Learning that Alan might be leaving, Tucker sensed something wrong. He accused Ashley of not going through with the therapy.

At the same time, Belle, inside Ashley's mind, accused Ms. Abbott of failing to pull her plan to success. As Ms. Abbott tried to leave and Belle tried to take over, Ashley collapsed unconscious in Tucker's arms.

What might happen after Ashley's collapse in The Young and the Restless?

Tucker and Ashley have walked the aisle twice in The Young and the Restless (Image via Instagram@youngandrestlesscbs)

Since Tucker is more than capable of taking care of an unconscious Ashley, he may call medical assistance and do the first aid. He may even call Jack Abbott and inform him about the situation.

Later, Jack and Traci may make an extra effort to ensure that Ashley's treatment restarts and goes as planned. They may even consider having her committed if needed.

However, if Ashley gains consciousness and one of her alter personalities peeps out, the tables may turn again. Belle may tell Tucker not to get medical assistance, while Ms. Abbott may put her plan into action, though there are slim chances of that.

As of now, Tucker is on the brink of warding off an attempt on his life. His quick thinking may help him survive the situation.

Watch out for the upcoming episodes to find out what happened to Tucker and Ashley on The Young and the Restless.