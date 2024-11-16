The weekend cliffhanger on The Bold and the Beautiful, on Friday, November 15, saw Carter Walton take a bold step to avenge his and Hope Logan's insults by the Forresters. The soap's storyline had been gearing up for the shocking twist for the last couple of episodes that saw the Steffy-Hope feud flare up again.

As longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know, the plot often presents complicated turns that have kept viewers on edge since the show premiered on CBS in March 1987.

The storyline has the Forrester family fashion business, Forrester Creations, at the centre, while including their relationship dynamics with the Logan family, the Spencer family and the company's staff.

Carter Walton, who is the Forrester Creations' COO, recently started a romantic relationship with the company's designer, Hope Logan. After CEOs Steffy and Ridge Forrester turned down Carter's expansion plans when they fired Hope, Carter put his name on the company's tax documents as per the newest LLC, naming himself as the owner.

This move has irked B&B fans who think this could be unlawful. One viewer, who identifies as Shelly Washington, commented:

"Carter you are going to jail and so is Hope."

She was responding to the B&B recap posted on Facebook in the community that is titled, The Bold and the Beautiful - Voice of the Fans, which gave out Friday's episode details, including Carter's move.

Other fans joined the thread of responses questioning the legality and Carter's values.

While some others were happy that the Forresters might get punished, they still doubted the legitimacy of such a move. A few of them believed Carter was not using his mind.

A few concerned viewers thought Carter would be paying the price for his mutiny as an outsider since Hope may have some immunity due to the Logans' involvement in the business.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Which move of Carter's incited negative fan reactions?

On the B&B episode dated November 15, Carter Walton took a big step towards his mutiny against Forrester Creations. The COO vowed to fight the management for firing Hope. As one of his bright ideas, he got his briefcase and explained about drawing out a new LLC for the company on Ridge's instructions.

He further explained that the LLC certificate carried the management structure and the name of the person in charge of the company. As such for taxation purposes, whoever is named as the manager on the LLC will be considered as the CEO running the company.

He further said that Ridge Forrester never looked into this type of document and would sign it blindly.

While Carter wondered whether he was doing the right thing by deceiving Eric and Ridge like this, Hope Logan assured him that this could be the best way to turn the company around.

She also pointed out how the Forresters took him for granted while he was the underappreciated brain behind the company for so long.

As Hope Logan promised to do this with him together, Carter Walton signed his name on the LLC document. This blatant stealing has upset the fans who think this would harm Carter's future.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What plot dynamics led to Carter's mutiny?

Carter had been looking into the company losses due to Hope's design line, Hope for the Future, which wasn't picking up sales. While Steffy Forrester gave Hope a second chance, Carter fell in love with Hope and started backing her line.

Moreover, they tried to keep their office romance a secret, while Carter shared plans for the company's expansion besides holding on to Hope's fashion line.

As Steffy was mulling over closing Hope's line, she found the latter in a questionable situation with her husband, Finn Finnegan. Although it was a misunderstanding, Steffy promptly threw Hope out of the company without listening to her side of the story.

A furious Steffy rejected Eric's request for reconsideration and acquired Ridge's approval over the firing.

As Hope left the company, her new romantic partner, Carter decided to fight for her rights. To add to his injury, the Forrester Creations' management rejected Carter's expansion plans.

Vowing to avenge all the wrongs inflicted upon him and his girlfriend, the financial wizard lands the scheme of taking over the company from the Forresters by signing his name on the LLC documents.

Whether Carter and Hope's plans to steal the company come to fruition remains to be seen. Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the unfolding drama as Carter joins the long-lasting rivalry between Steffy and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful.

