With the 2025 recruiting cycle in full blast, there are a few rising prospects in the class of 2026 to keep your eyes on, especially at the tight-end position, including Reidsville's Kendre Harrison. Let's take a look at the crystal ball and see what's brewing in these rising juniors.

Top 5 high school prospects to watch out for in the 2026 tight end class

#1. The clear consensus No. 1 in the 2026 tight end class: Kendre Harrison

There have been many Agent 0's in the college and now professional ranks in the past few years relative to major team sports like football, basketball and, in some cases, baseball. However, you will find them mostly in training at the High School level, participating in multiple sports, and creating their legend as a budding superstar.

Kendre Harrison takes a quick photo opportunity during an unofficial visit to Duke University (Photo credit: Kendre Harrison via x.com)

When a particular Agent 0 is a dual sport athlete, people tend to notice quickly. Kendre Harrison's jersey number is 0 for both football and basketball. The 6-foot-7, 243-pound rising junior has more bounce to the ounce when playing both sports.

In basketball, he plays forward and center, where he is dominant inside the paint, throwing down monster dunks on opposing defenders. In football, he is a true two-way offensive and defensive end.

In his first two seasons as a member of Reidsville High School (Reidsville, North Carolina), Harrison had an impressive 79 receptions for 1203 yards and 21 touchdowns to boot. His average per reception is 15.2 yards per catch, with 38.2 yards per game.

The lion's share has come from his recent sophomore campaign, helping the Rams win the 2023 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Football Championships. Kendre Harrison is currently mulling over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Duke, plus another 16 schools from around the country.

#2. Can Georgia Bulldogs score an early commitment from Kaiden Prothro?

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, the Georgia Bulldogs are making their usual stops around the national recruiting trail. Especially in their backyard, they have their eyes on several recruits that will likely help them to the promised land in the future.

Speaking of the future, rising junior Kaiden Prothro nails the second spot as a top-five tight-end recruit. He has the tangibles to flex out wide or in the slot on passing situations as well as seal the edge in blocking situations away from the ball in run options and pass protections.

Prothro, a three-sport triple threat (football, basketball, and baseball), stands 6-foot-7 tall and weighs a lean 215 pounds. The Bowden High (Bowden, Ga.) star has 33 offers to mull over, including Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Alabama, Appalachian State and Notre Dame.

#3. Is Brock Harris a diamond in the Utah rough?

Brock Harris poses for the NIL Sports Cover (Photo Credit NIL Sports and Brock Harris via x.com

According to all the recruiting websites, the answer is a resounding yes. This rising junior was named to MaxPreps 2023 High School Football Sophomore All-America 2nd Team Offense as a tight end.

Although you won't hear much about Utah's High school football recruiting culture, it is said that all roads run through Pine View High School (St. George, UT). His first two seasons as a member of the Panthers' football team were nothing short of spectacular. Pine View is coming off a down year with a relatively young squad, with Harris leading them through.

Harris, who has a solid frame, standing 6-foot-6, weighing 225 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, makes it challenging for jump balls to look like plucking apples from trees.

He's already amassed 1269 yards receiving on 87 receptions with 13 touchdowns over 18 games already played. Brock has 23 offers on the national recruiting trail, including in-state powerhouses: Utah, Brigham Young University and Utah Tech.

#4. Ian Premer already has a leg up as a 3-sport athlete

When recruiting in America's Heartland, there is one student athlete that stands out, his name is Ian Premer.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound tight end had a stellar frosh and sophomore season at Great Bend High (Great Bend, KS), helping his team reach the Kansas State High School Athletic Association Football Regional Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Expand Tweet

Premer already has 18 offers and counting, with Kansas and Kansas State leading the pack, which includes Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri and Arkansas.

#5. JC Anderson steadily turning heads with consistency

In the Land of Lincoln, Mount Zion High's (Mt. Zion, IL.) JC Anderson is steadily becoming a consistent force on both sides of the ball from his defensive end and tight end positions. He is a projected tight end at the college level and is definitely one to watch this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound rising junior has 45 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns in 17 appearances so far. Anderson averages 10.1 yards when the ball is in his hands and 26.8 yards per game, with his longest being 43 yards in his sophomore campaign.

Including Illinois, Baylor, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Rutgers, Anderson holds 26 offers in all. Certainly, Iowa will look to do some poaching if given the chance since there's a possibility of playing basketball collegiately as well.