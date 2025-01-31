$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 5-word reaction after going off for 35-point double double vs Sagemont Prep

The consensus No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, delivered another exhilarating performance in his senior year of high school. The 6-foot-9 swingman exploded for a double-double, scoring 35 points on 13-for-21 shooting—including a scorching 7-for-8 from beyond the arc — to power Utah Prep to an 82-79 win over Sagemont Prep.

Dybantsa, whose NIL valuation is $3.8 million, according to On3, also tallied 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes during the opening of the eight-team Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament in Florida.

The Brockton, Massachusetts native took to Instagram to reflect on his dominant outing, reposting @slam_hs’s highlight reel from the game and captioning it.

"trust your eyes pt 3," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Check out AJ Dybantsa's highlights from his first game of the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament here:

Although the final score was close, Dybantsa was the clear standout. In addition to hitting 80% of his free throws, his 15 rebounds nearly matched his opponent’s total (20).

Utah Prep will return to action Friday at 4 p.m. ET, facing CIA Bella Vista from Scottsdale, Arizona, in the tournament semifinals.

AJ Dybantsa will headline the 2025 McDonald's All-American game in April

As expected, Dybantsa was selected to participate in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Boys’ Game, with the 2025 edition set for April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The standout forward will have another opportunity to showcase his elite skill set before joining the BYU Tigers, after turning down offers from Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama.

The high school phenom is also expected to headline the event, standing out as one of the most highly anticipated prospects alongside the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, as well as UConn commit Braylon Mullins.

