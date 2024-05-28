Four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal is one of the most promising junior quarterbacks in the country. He is ranked No. 73 overall and No. 6 among quarterbacks in the 2026 On3 Industry Ranking.

The signal-caller's sophomore season saw him throw for 2,475 yards and 27 touchdowns. Before preparing for his junior year, the recruiting process is heating up for this young star.

Several top programs are vying for O'Neal's commitment. He is set to visit multiple programs, including Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn and Oklahoma.

Here are the top three potential landing spots for this promising quarterback.

Three perfect fits for Jaden O’Neal

1. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners made a visit to Newport Harbor in January to check in on Jaden O’Neal shortly after he was named MVP at the Prep Redzone Stock Up Showcase. The quarterback also had an unofficial visit to Oklahoma, and he was highly impressed by the program.

“I had a blast at the University of Oklahoma,” O’Neal said via On3 on April 10. “There were many things that stood out to me, but the one thing that stood out to me is the passion the coaching staff has into developing their football players on and off the field."

O'Neal will be officially visiting Oklahoma on Jun. 13.

2. Miami

The Miami Hurricanes' head coach, Mario Cristobal, extended an offer to O’Neal in 2023. This offer, coupled with a campus tour, has developed interest from the signal-caller in the Hurricanes.

“The environment of Miami is a fun place to be,” O’Neal said. “The community in Miami, they’re all about football. I feel like they’re like me because I’m huge on football. Football is my life. Being down there, I saw myself there.”

O’Neal will be officially visiting Miami on Jun. 11.

3. Oregon

The Oregon Ducks, under the guidance of offensive coordinator Will Stein, have been aggressive in their search for top quarterback talent for the 2026 class, and Jaden O’Neal has been a key target. O’Neal is also keen on Stein's quarterback development track record.

"Coach Will Stein, I know he's doing a great job developing quarterbacks. I know just being up there, I just want to see the atmosphere, of course. I just want to see what their culture's like 'cause I haven't got a chance to actually be up there."

O’Neal also likes Oregon's recruiting efforts for wide receivers, which promise a supporting cast for any quarterback.

"Also, they recruit heavy with the wide receiver class, so I know I'll be having weapons around me going to Oregon."

Jaden O’Neal will enjoy an official visit to Oregon on Jul. 26.