4 exciting Class of 2025 hoopers set to join Janiah Barker at Tennessee Volunteers next season ft. Mia Pauldo

Janiah Barker's transfer from the UCLA Bruins to the Tennessee Volunteers sent shockwaves throughout the NCAA WBB scene. This comes as the Vols are about to get some major reinforcements from the Class of 2025, including two five-stars and three four-stars.

The Tennessee Volunteers are already looking stacked next season, especially with Barker coming in with some already established stars also staying. The program does have its eye on the future, though, especially with the incoming batch of freshmen from the Class of 2025 arriving soon.

Upcoming Tennessee Volunteers freshmen to look out for next season

4) Jaida Civil, 4-star point guard

The 6-foot-0 point guard from Palm Bay High School in Florida has a lot of rivals for the point guard slot, but she may be able to surprise many as a backup and act as a spark off the bench. She is ranked No. 28 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings and the No. 9 point guard, as well as No. 4 in Florida. She is also a McDonald's All-American.

3) Mya Pauldo, 4-star shooting guard

One-half of the vaunted "Twin Backcourt" who will both be playing for the Tennessee Volunteers next season, Mya is a known scorer who is often the assist target for her five-star twin sister, Mia. However, she is ranked lower by On3, as she is No. 56 overall, as compared to her higher-ranked sister.

2) Mia Pauldo, 5-star point guard

Mia is the other half of the "Twin Backcourt" duo and is a proven scorer and passer. Unlike Mya, however, Mia has had more accolades, with her being chosen as a McDonald's All-American and named New Jersey's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Despite this difference, the twins are known to be deadly together and will be a key duo to back Barker up for the Tennessee Volunteers.

1) Deniya Prawl, 5-star small forward

Deniya Prawl is only ranked two places higher than Mia Pauldo at No. 12 overall, according to On3. However, she is a certified Chipotle National champion, leading IMG Academy to victory over eternal rival Montverde Academy on Apr. 5.

She might have to compete with Barker for that starting forward position, though, but she has proven that she could lead a team to victory on the national stage.

