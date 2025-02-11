The 2025 high school football offseason has been heating up in the recruiting world. Top recruits are taking visits, planning officials, committing to schools and more. Meanwhile, a Georgia defensive back is close to choosing a school to commit to.

On X on Sunday, On3's Chad Simmons tweeted that four-star 2026 Sprayberry (Georgia) High School defensive back Jorden Edmonds has announced that his commitment date will be Feb. 19. He will be choosing from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee.

Jorden Edmonds talked to On3 about the Crimson Tide's possibility of landing his commitment:

"Alabama is on top. All four are still very high on my list, but Alabama has the top spot. I have been there four or five times, and they make me feel most at home. The Alabama coaches treat me and my family good, and that always stands out.

"Another thing I like is how I could play early there and fit into the rotation. Coach Mo (defensive co-coordinator and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist) is who I talk to the most, and he is great. I have seen how involved in the drills he is. At practice, Coach Mo is sweating, working with his players, and he takes it personal.”

Even though Alabama seems to be the favorite to land Jorden Edmonds, he spoke to On3 about other schools, such as the Tennessee Volunteers, in his top five:

"Tennessee was one of my earlier offers, and I have only been there once, but they have really recruited me hard. I like how they coach. I train with some players that are going there, and I wanted to get back on campus. Tennessee has been playing well, and I like that they are doing.”

Jorden Edmonds: Recruiting breakdown

Jorden Edmonds is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 4 player in Georgia, the fifth-best cornerback in the country and the 53rd overall player in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He holds over 35 offers. Edmonds is uncommitted, but the 247Sports Crystal Ball has him at 100% to Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is fast and excels in man coverage. Edmonds is skilled at press coverage but can also play off man coverage and zone, using his speed to maneuver in and out of zones. He's a versatile athlete who also plays wide receiver.

In his junior season in 2024, Jorden Edmonds totaled 30 tackles on defense, along with 32 receptions for 648 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

