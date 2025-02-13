4-star RB Javian Osborne schedules visit to Big Ten powerhouse soon after Texas Longhorns visit announcement 

The class of 2026 football recruits has been making headlines in the recruiting world. Players have been committing, decommitting, scheduling visits and more. A certain running back recruit has scheduled some of his official visits for the upcoming summer and people have begun to take notice.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Forney High School (TX) four-star running back Javian Osborne took to social media on Monday to announce his plans to visit the Texas Longhorns. The visit is scheduled for June 13-15 later this year.

247sports currently has Osborne at 100% to Texas on the Crystal Ball Predictor. But even with that, he scheduled a visit to a Big Ten powerhouse.

It was reported by On3's Hunter Shelton that Javian Osborne would also take an official visit to the Michigan Wolverines on June 20.

Expand Tweet

Osborne discussed Michigan and the recruiting process with On3 in reference to Michigan running back coach Tony Alford:

"Since Coach TA came in the building, he’s been on since the first day he came into the office."

Javian Osborne Recruiting Breakdown

The four-star prospect is ranked the No. 16 best player in Texas, the No. 8 running back and the No. 121 overall player in the country according to 247sports. He holds over 30 offers from schools like Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas.

Javian Osborne is a dynamic running back with a lot of speed who can also catch the ball. Furthermore, he can run in between the tackles or use his speed to get to the outside.

Last season, the 5-foot-10 RB carried the ball 188 times for 1,227 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns while having 10 receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He also has a track and field background, competing in the 100-meter dash.

Texas and Michigan Recruiting Breakdown

Texas has the 27th overall ranked 2026 football recruiting class, currently featuring three commits. Meanwhile, Michigan has the 44th overall 2026 with two commits, as per 247sports.

Which program do you think Javian Osborne will commit to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.