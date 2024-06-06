5 biggest WR decommitments of the 2025 recruiting cycle ft. Dakorien Moore

Decommitting decisions from top-ranked prospects is definitely a major blow for college teams. Players de-commit for various reasons, often influenced by changes in personal reasons, coaching staff or other reasons.

The 2025 class has also seen several wide receivers break commitments. Let's look at the top five wide receivers who decided to reevaluate their potential teams by decommitting.

5 biggest WR decommitments of the 2025 recruiting

#5. Waden Charles

Four-star wide receiver Waden Charles decommitted from Miami after committing to the Hurricanes on September 10. Charles’ decommitment has opened up the possibility for other programs, notably Florida and Florida State, which have shown significant interest.

Charles was a promising two-way player in 2022 at Boynton Beach Somerset Academy, competing in Florida’s 2M classification. He recorded 53 receptions for a school-record 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 66 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups. He also earned all-county recognition that season.

#4. Adrian Wilson

Texas native Adrian Wilson decommitted from the Oregon Ducks in March. It came despite a promising offensive lineup for Oregon, which includes commitments from players like Akili Smith Jr.

Wilson, who initially committed to TCU before flipping to Oregon in July 2023, cited the need for a "home away from home" and a supportive coaching staff as his primary reasons for decommitting. The four-star wide receiver later committed to Arizona.

Expand Tweet

As a junior in 2024, Wilson recorded 60 receptions for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2022, he recorded 29 receptions for 543 yards and eight touchdowns after spending his freshman season at Del Valle.

#3. Winston Watkins Jr.

Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver, initially committed very early to Texas A&M before switching to Colorado under the influence of head coach Deion Sanders. However, he de-committed from Colorado last year to reopen his recruitment journey.

Watkins clarified that his decision was not influenced by Colorado’s on-field struggles but rather a strategic move to explore more opportunities. Programs such as Ohio State, Indiana, Ole Miss and Syracuse have shown interest in him since then.

Expand Tweet

Watkins totaled 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches in just three games this past season. His 2022 season at IMG Academy saw him catch 25 passes for 393 yards and 10 touchdowns.

#2. Jaime Ffrench

Jaime Ffrench, a five-star wide receiver from Jacksonville Mandarin, was de-committed from Alabama in January. His decision came shortly after Alabama’s legendary coach, Nick Saban, announced his retirement, making him the second five-star receiver to de-commit from the program since the announcement.

Ffrench had considered Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State before committing to Alabama. Despite expressing confidence in his commitment at the National Combine in San Antonio, Saban’s retirement ultimately forced him to reconsider.

Ohio State now leads in his recruitment, with Florida State and others also in the mix. He has several official visits scheduled this month.

Expand Tweet

As a junior in 2023, the wide receiver recorded 62 receptions for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2022, Ffrench had 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns, contributing to the Mustangs' playoff run.

#1. Dakorien Moore

The five-star receiver from Duncanville, Dakorien Moore, decommitted from LSU. His decision came ahead of a visit to Oregon despite being committed to LSU since August 2023. Programs like Ohio State, Texas and Oregon are now vying for his commitment.

In his announcement, Moore said it was "in his best interest" and that he would not be considering any recruitment offers for now.

Expand Tweet

Moore recorded 71 receptions for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping Duncanville secure a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship during his junior season. In 2022, he had 44 receptions for 764 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, also contributing to a state championship.