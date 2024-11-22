While the 2024 high school football season is coming to an end, there is still plenty of football left. The playoffs have commenced and teams are making their run at a State Championship. It's win or go home. Who will advance? Here are the top five games to look forward to this week:

Top 5 High School Football games this week

1.Mater Dei (CA) at Centennial (CA)

Mater Dei has an away game against Centennial on Friday. Mater Dei is coming into the game ranked as the No.1 high school football team in the country. They're led by quarterback Dash Beierly who is averaging 168.7 passing yards per game.

Centennial began the season 0-2, and this included a 42-25 loss against Mater Dei but they've rallied back and won nine straight games since. Centennial RB Braylin Drake has been one of the stars for them, averaging 142 rushing yards per game.

2.Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco (CA)

Orange Lutheran squares off against St John Bosco in an away game on Friday. Orange Lutheran has an 8-3 record and is the 13th ranked team in the country. They lost 28-24 in a close game against St John Bosco earlier in the season. The Lutheran Lancers defense has played well with contributions from senior defensive lineman Jireh Moe with 7 sacks.

St. John Bosco is a football powerhouse at 10-1 and is ranked the 7th best team in the country. Their offense has been on fire with the connection between freshman quarterback Koa Malau'ulu and junior wide receiver Madden Williams. Koa has 17 total touchdown passes and Madden has accumulated 12 receiving touchdowns thus far.

3.Lowndes at Buford (GA)

Buford has a home game against Lowndes, this week. Buford is 10-1, 6-0 in their region, and the No.11 team in the country while being ranked No.2 in Georgia. Buford lost 13-10 vs powerhouse Milton in week 1 but since then, they've been undefeated winning 10 games in a row. Buford's run game has been outstanding with their running backs wreaking havoc. Senior Justin Baker has scored 10 rushing touchdowns this season and has been ably supported by Ethan Erwin and Tyriq Green.

Lowndes is ranked 8th in Georgia and also has a 10-1 record with their only loss coming against Colquit County. Senior QB Marvis Parrish has 24 total touchdowns and has been supported on defense by senior safety Landen Wright who averages 8 tackles per game.

4. Pittsburg vs De La Salle (CA)

Pittsburg is facing off against De La Salle on a neutral field on Friday. They are ranked as the 22nd-best team in California but can compete with some of the best. They have a 10-1 record and their senior running back and safety, Jamar Searcy has scored 20 total touchdowns this year.

De La Salle is a legendary high school football program and their performance this season has lived up to that status. The Spartans are the 9th ranked team in California, and have an unbeaten 11-0 record. De La Salle has a strong run game, averaging 281 rushing yards per game. Senior running back Derrick Blanche averages 82.7 rushing yards a game and the Spartans will need him to be productive to secure a victory.

5. Douglas County at North Cobb (GA)

Douglas County will face North Cobb in an away game, this week. Douglas County is 9-2, ranked 31st nationally and 9th in Georgia. Their two losses came against Buford and Carrollton. Douglas County's passing attack has been very productive with quarterback DJ Bordeaux averaging 218 passing yards per game. Their receivers have been a major contributing factor with junior wide receiver Aaron Gregory averaging 70.6 receiving yards per game.

The Douglas County defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as senior defensive end and middle linebacker Jalen Ray has totaled 11 sacks thus far.

North Cobb is 11-0 and ranked as the 6th best team in Georgia. They've scored more than 25 points in every game this season. Their defense has been a turnover machine this year with 14 total interceptions with senior free safety Dy'lon Womack accounting for eight of them. On offense, their running game is a strong point. Freshman RB Zach Belyeu has scored 15 touchdowns in 11 games.

Douglas County's offense vs North Cobb's defense will be a battle of heavyweights.

