5 Florida high school basketball players to watch out for in McDonald's All-American Game ft. Cameron Boozer & Aaliyah Crump 

The McDonald's All-American Game roster is arguably one of the most anticipated announcements in high school basketball, and it's finally here. Twenty-four boys and as many girls have been selected from 722 nominees, and they will all feature in the game on April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Trending

Of the 48 players that made the roster, 10 were from high schools in Florida.

Here's a closer look at five Florida high school basketball players to keep an eye out for at the McDonald's All-American Game this year.

5 Florida high school basketball players to keep an eye on at McDonald's All-American Game.

#1. Cameron Boozer – Columbus High School

Five-star prospect Cameron Boozer is ranked No. 3 in the ESPN Top 100. The Columbus High School star has had a phenomenal impact on his team this season, leading the Explorers to an 18-3 record.

He averages 22.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The 6-foot-9 power forward is one of the three Duke Blue Devils signees on the roster.

#2. Aaliyah Crump – Montverde

No. 6 ranked prospect Aaliyah Crump is one of the standout players who will represent the girls' East team at the McDonald's All-American Game. The five-star Montverde star has had a major impact on the Montverde Eagles this season, leading the team to an 18-1 record.

She averages 9.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 3.8 apg and is one of the players on the roster set to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit.

#3. Cayden Boozer – Columbus High School

Cameron's twin brother, Cayden, also made it to the final roster. Ranked No. 16 in the ESPN Top 100, Cayden has been in top form this season, averaging 13.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 7.2 apg.

#4. Agot Makeer – Montverde

Five-star prospect Agot Makeer is another Montverde Academy star on the McDonald's All-American Game roster.

Ranked No. 4, she's one of the few players yet to commit to any college program. She is a crucial part of the Montverde team, averaging 10.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.8 apg.

#5. Mikel Brown Jr. – DME Academy

Mikel Brown Jr. is the only McDonald's All-American who will be representing the West team. The DME Academy point guard is No. 8 in the ESPN Top 100 and regarded as the No. 2 point guard in the nation.

The five-star prospect has been a standout player for DME Academy this season, averaging 29.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 2.7 apg.

Which high school stars are you looking forward to seeing the most in the McDonald's All-American Game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback