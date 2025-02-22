It’s rare for a high number of high school quarterback recruits to be ready to play immediately in college football. However, some prospects are labeled as early-impact players or even projected starters.

Ad

Here, we break down five quarterback recruits expected to make plays this upcoming season.

5 high school quarterback recruits who are expected to make waves in the upcoming CFB season

5. Bryce Baker-North Carolina

Bryce Baker is a former four-star recruit and the No. 5 player in North Carolina. He signed with the UNC Tar Heels and could see the field this year. Baker is a dynamic quarterback with solid throwing mechanics and could be a key piece in North Carolina’s offense.

Ad

Trending

With a new regime led by Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels could make noise with an athletic player like Baker at quarterback.

4.Husan Longstreet-USC

Husan Longstreet was ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 21 overall player in the 2025 class, according to On3. He has a chance to start right away at USC following the departure of former starter Riley Moss.

Coach Lincoln Riley is looking for a replacement, and Longstreet may be the answer. A strong pocket passer with the ability to extend plays, he could thrive under Riley, who is known for developing quarterbacks.

Ad

3. Deuce Knight-Auburn

Auburn signee Deuce Knight may be leading the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season. Auburn averaged 263.9 passing yards per game last season, according to Sports Reference, but Knight could give the offense an extra spark alongside an already strong running game.

On3 rated Knight as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 player in Mississippi. A dual-threat quarterback with solid pocket presence, Knight delivers the ball accurately and could be a key playmaker for Auburn.

Ad

2. Keelon Russell

Former Duncanville High School quarterback Keelon Russell made headlines when he flipped his commitment from SMU to Alabama in 2024. That decision may work out well, as Jalen Milroe’s departure to the NFL has opened up competition for the Crimson Tide’s starting job.

Russell was rated as a five-star recruit by multiple recruiting services and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas. He excels as a dual-threat quarterback, capable of extending plays and making an impact in both the running and passing game.

Ad

1. Bryce Underwood-Michigan

Bryce Underwood was ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025 by 247Sports, and the Wolverines may have found their new starting quarterback.

With the departure of Alex Orji, Michigan has a void at the position. Underwood is a highly talented passer capable of making throws at all levels of the field. With Michigan’s stellar running game, he could thrive in a system that utilizes the read option and other schemes built around his skill set.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback