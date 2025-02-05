5 Hoopers to watch out for in the 2025 Iverson Classic ft. Kiyan Anthony and Darryn Peterson

The Iverson Classic, one of the most prestigious high school basketball showcase events, on Tuesday announced its selections for the 2025 edition of the event. In total, 26 Class of 2025 prospects have been selected for the game, which will take place in Hampton Coliseum on the third of May.

Here are five hoopers you will want to keep an eye out for in the 2025 Iverson Classic.

Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, is one of the household names in high school basketball. The LuHi star, who is a Syracuse signee, has shown his brilliance over and over again this season, leading the Crusaders to a 15-5 record. He will definitely be bringing the glamour of his on-court brilliance to this year's Iverson Classic.

Darryn Peterson

Ranked No. 2 in the ESPN rankings, Darryn Peterson, a Kansas signee, is one player who you can trust to always deliver an outstanding and entertaining performance. The five-star shooting guard has been a top performer for Prolific Prep (23-6) this season. His standout play also earned him a spot on the McDonald's All-American roster.

Darius Acuff

Five-star point guard Darius Acuff, an Arkansas signee, is another McDonald's All-American on the Iverson Classic roster. The IMG Academy star has been nothing short of brilliant this season, leading the Ascenders to an 18-4 record. Acuff is known for his dominance and explosiveness on the offensive end.

Nate Ament

Ranked No. 4 in his class, five-star forward Nate Ament, who is uncommitted, is another top prospect set to take the stage at the Iverson Classic. The 6-9 Highland star is a serious threat from beyond the arc and has consistently shown his ability to impact games. He's been instrumental in the Highland Hawks' 26-5 record this season and also earned a spot on the McDonald's All-American roster.

Tounde Yessoufou

Five-star prospect Tounde Yessoufou, a Baylor signee, is ranked No. 15 in the ESPN 2025 ranking. The 6-5 forward has been outstanding this season, leading the St. Joseph Hawks to a 26-1 record. He averages 28.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Tounde's brilliance on the court is something you don't want to miss out on in this year's Iverson Classic.

Top-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa was initially set to play in the Iverson Classic but will no longer be participating. He is expected to be at BYU by the time the event takes place, and starting his college tenure automatically makes him ineligible to compete.

